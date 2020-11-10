Area surveys indicate quarterly business rebound is being followed by uncertainty

Business activity rebounded nicely between the second and third quarters of 2020, but growth has plateaued recently and a COVID-19 rebound threatens progress this winter, a regional Federal Reserve analyst said Tuesday.
“There’s been a lot of volatility. We are seeing recovery but we also are seeing a lot of uncertainty,” Ron Wirtz, regional outreach director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said during his keynote address to the Regional Economic Indicators Forum (REIF). “This is a health crisis that’s turned into an economic crisis.”
Wirtz shared considerable information from recent surveys during his Zoom presentation, which had been a breakfast meeting prior to the COVID outbreak. Most of the findings, which were based on input from business owners, showed consistent patterns since March, when the pandemic became widespread:
- There was a very steep decline in business activity region-wide during the second quarter, then a rebound that coincided with the distribution of stimulus checks.
- Areas such as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula rebounded the most because of their tourism focus.
- All companies experienced a slowdown in Q2 but the impact was worst at small and minority-owned firms (because they tend to be small).
- About half of consumers are spending less - either because of unemployment or closed venues.
- In a departure from other industries, residential real estate sales increased by 6 percent. Wirtz said low interest rates were a key factor.
- The Vision Northland construction project has provided a good boost for Duluth’s economy and for construction workers. Future public and private building projects, however, are experiencing some delays (due to supply chain issues) and cancellations.
- The Port of Duluth-Superior experienced fairly significant declines in iron ore, coal and coke so far this season compared with 2019.
“The surveys suggest there is something of a COVID mindset,” Wirtz said.
Although the unemployment rate has declined to about 6 percent in both Duluth and Minnesota, that figure is deceptive, he explained.
“Recent declines are largely due to falling workforce participation rates,” Wirtz noted, suggesting that some people have stopped looking for jobs.
The lack of positions is particularly evident in the food, beverage and lodging sectors, and those workers have a difficult time finding new jobs, surveys indicate.
“There’s a real disparity in terms of initial UI claims by education, gender, race and ethnicity. Those with less education have been more likely to apply for unemployment insurance. They see some work dislocation,” he said. Roughly 50 percent of the black population and 40 percent of American Indian population in Minnesota have applied for unemployment insurance. Wirtz said the state must work to ensure the recovery benefits those persons.
Currently, the recovery has reached a plateau in all of Minnesota’s metro regions, and particularly in Duluth.
“Employment in the Duluth region is lagging all of the other metros right now…in terms of job growth,” Wirtz said. Yet, wages are growing slowly in the construction sector, he added.
Based on a non-scientific live survey of REIF forum participants, there was optimism.
“Some sectors seems to be recovering faster than others,” Wirtz said. “We’re growing, but there is still some nervousness going forward. There is still some uncertainty and volatility.”
COVID has prompted about half of consumers to change their spending habits, reducing household spending. As a result, surveys suggest many companies are operating at just two-thirds of their capacity.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kaskari believes a COVID recovery will have to be driven by consumer spending and has lobbied for additional government stimulus to make that happen. He also has said a permanent recovery won’t begin until COVID is under control.
“It’s really hard for me to imagine a strong recovery in the face of high COVID cases. If we control the virus, we are going to see a stronger recovery,” Wirtz said. ”I really want to wish all the businesses out there good luck. It’s tough to run a business during normal times and during a pandemic, it’s tough times 10.”