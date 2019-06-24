Area manufacturers dissect survey findings

The manufacturing industry in Minnesota faces some unique challenges that business executives are combating via creative and flexible strategies.
A panel of representatives from Minnesota manufacturing companies shared their experiences and reactions June 20 regarding The State of Manufacturing 2019 Survey.
More than two dozen dived into their concerns about the industry. The survey was conducted March 5-March 20 among 400 metro manufacturing executives, as well as 123 additional interviews outside the Twin Cities area.
While 93 percent of survey respondents claimed to be confident in their company’s financial future, optimism rates among manufacturers regarding economic expansion dropped in the Initiative Foundation (-11 percent), West Central (-23 percent) and Southwest (-26 percent) regions from last year.
The survey respondents also rated their levels of concern about nine different factors. While healthcare coverage costs was the top concern at 58 percent, other factors received attention. They include issues of attracting qualified workers (46 percent), retaining qualified workers (37 percent) and developing future leaders (23 percent). Out of the people who listed those factors as concerns, 66 percent claimed to be “highly concerned” about one of them.
GPM Chief Executive Peter Haines said that exposing young people to manufacturing is one way to increase the number of qualified employees.
"I look at the age of cell phones and social media and video games and so forth, then you look at the curriculum in the school, you look at how they backed off on auto mechanics, even though every one of those kids is going to drive, and they have nothing on welding, plumbing, electrical” Haines said. “So how are these kids supposed to get exposed to that?"
Even just one experience can make a difference, explained Haines, who leads the Duluth manufacturing firm.
"Case in point, I took one of my kid's buddies to GPM, and for the first time ever, he was exposed to welding. He said 'Hey, can I try that?' So, our welder said, 'You bet.' We got him equipped, put on a big leather apron," Haines said. Now, the kid plans to go to a welding school after college.
These experiences are important and could help address the lack of people who know how to operate machinery, which is a concern for Dave Dickirson, general manager of Plastech Corporation.
"I would say the areas that we're really, really struggling, as you mentioned, are the skilled trades. It's the maintenance, and when I talk about maintenance, I'm talking about hydraulics, high-voltage, air conditioning... that’s the difficult part," Dickirson said.
He noted their company has started partnering with two-year colleges and high schools to help get younger people exposed to this machinery. But it's not just young people who are vital to the success of these manufacturers. Employers are making their work plans more flexible to accommodate the needs of older workers.
APEX President and CEO Brian Hanson has explored options regarding childcare to help employees who have families.
"We have assembled a list of childcare providers that are multi-location providers, that are seeking growth and in particular, yeah we looked at Twin Cities-based firms, but we looked at ones that had also branched out, maybe went to St. Cloud, maybe went to Rochester and those are the ones that we're going to be talking to," Hanson said.
Haines said he's started creating plans in which their experienced senior employees have the options to work fewer hours, and they specifically spend their time training the next generation of workers
This creative energy is helping CEOs find ways to accommodate the needs of potential employees. Hanson hopes the effort will unveil more potential employees, including labor that isn’t currently being tapping regionally.