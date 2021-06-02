Architecture Advantage receives emerging professional award

Duluth-based Architecture Advantage has been recognized as a 2021-22 Emerging Professional Friendly Firm Award recipient by the American Institute of Architects North Central States Region.
Architecture Advantage was recognized for providing fair compensation and benefits to emerging professionals, supporting architectural licensure and investing in the professional development of emerging professionals, actively creating opportunities for emerging professionals to grow, and demonstrating commitment and innovation to train and mentor emerging professionals.
"Architecture Advantage is thrilled to be recognized for supporting their emerging professionals and aiding the architecture profession forward as a more supportive community of practitioners towards all," the company said in an official statement released today.