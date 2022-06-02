Arbor Wood Co. plans new Eveleth facility

One of Arbor Woods’ first major projects, completed in 2017, was the $79 million Bell Museum on the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus. 

Duluth-based Arbor Wood Co., provider of thermally modified wood for designers, architects and makers, has acquired a new location in Eveleth.

