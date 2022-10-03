The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a district court decision action that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) took to terminate Mesabi Metallics' mineral leases on state land at the site of the Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk.
In a 31-page ruling, the appeals court said Mesabi Metallics' failure to satisfy conditions of a 2020 master lease agreement amendment gave the DNR the right to terminate the leases.
Because Mesabi Metallics failed to satisfy a condition in the master lease amendment that required the company to have $200 million advanced and deposited in its corporate bank account for the project by May 1, 2021, the amendment did not become effective and the DNR was authorized to terminate the leases, the court ruled.
Additionally, the appeals court said Mesabi Metallics' allegations that the DNR failed to satisfy its obligations under the 2020 amendment are without merit given the language of the amendment.
The appeals court said the district court properly granted judgment on the pleadings for all DNR claims.
The DNR in March terminated Mesabi Metallics mineral leases on state land at the site, saying Mesabi Metallics had failed to meet the terms of the 2020 master lease agreement amendment.
What happens next with the minerals leases on 2,664.34 acres of state land remains unclear.
The state land holds some of the highest-quality iron ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range.
With nearby Hibbing Taconite Co. running out of crude ore, Hibbing Taconite majority owner Cleveland-Cliffs has expressed interest in the leases.
Cleveland-Cliffs already holds about 3,800 acres in leases at the project site.
United States Steel Corp.'s Keetac taconite plant in Keewatin is also nearby.
United States Steel Corp. is minority owner of Hibbing Taconite.