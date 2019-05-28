Poly Met Mining announced Tuesday that the Minnesota State Court of Appeals upheld the scope of the environmental review prepared for the NorthMet Project prepared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The challenge had been raised by several environmental groups that wanted the DNR to prepare a supplemental review.
In its unanimous decision, the three-judge panel affirmed the DNR’s decision not to prepare a supplemental EIS based on claims by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness and Water Legacy, that PolyMet had changed its project, PolyMet said.
"[t]he new information submitted by MCEA and Friends did not significantly affect the potential for environmental effects because it was too speculative,” the court wrote. The court further said that "PolyMet sets the parameters of the proposed project.”
“We are pleased that the Court of Appeals agrees with us and the DNR,” said PolyMet President and CEO Jon Cherry. “The court’s decision reaffirms the environmental review for NorthMet, which was the most comprehensive and lengthiest in the state’s history, appropriately addresses the scope of our plan to responsibly mine copper, nickel and precious metals from the world-class Duluth Complex in northeastern Minnesota.”
Jobs for Minnesotans noted the project will create 1,000 jobs.
“In addition to long-term employment for skilled tradespeople, the NorthMet Project will generate an estimated $515 million annually to cultivate a more diverse and thriving regional and statewide economy, and create access to essential metals to power the green economy and our modern world,” the group said in a prepared statement.
Elise Larson, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy staff attorney, said: "The current Environmental Impact Statement reflects a project that is only 30% of the size of the mine that PolyMet has touted to their investors. PolyMet is misleading Minnesotans about the true size and risk of their proposal, while telling investors a different story."
MCEA said it will consider next steps regarding the court order. Additional challenges to the PolyMet permits are pending at the Court of Appeals, as are requests to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to stay permits issued to PolyMet.
DNR’s obligation is to investigate the real proposal. PolyMet’s financial documents show that the version studied by the DNR isn’t financially viable. By allowing this bait and switch scheme and failing to study the real risks of the proposed mine, DNR puts Minnesotans in danger.
We will review the court’s decision and determine next steps on this case. Meanwhile, we continue to challenge the decisions that have allowed this poorly designed – and inadequately reviewed – project to be permitted.