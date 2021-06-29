Two variances to state pollution regulations presented to the Minnesota Court of Appeals by United States Steel were rejected in a June 28 decision.
The corporation sought both exceptions for its Minntac mine in Mountain Iron in connection with a water quality permit application. Plaintiffs in the litigation included a consortium of environmental groups concerned about high sulfate levels in drainage from the mine’s tailings basin. U.S. Steel is required to have a permit to discharge pollutants. It first obtained one in 1987 and then in 2018.
The second permit had already been litigated but some of those decisions were reversed on appeal. Others were remanded for further review. U.S. Steel raised two key points:
• The sulfate limit determined by its own environmental contractor wasn’t scientifically defensible based upon Department of Natural Resources studies.
• Attainment of the proposed standard was not economically feasible. “…the costs required to guaranty compliance with the draft permit conditions does present an economic hardship that others in the industry and within the state do not share,” the integrated steelmaker argued. U.S. Steel also said the negative impact on the company “could also have a widespread economic impact to the region (St. Louis County) as well.”
U.S. Steel requested a contested case hearing, which was denied by the Appeals Court. In its decision, the court wrote, “…in seeking a contested-case hearing, U.S. Steel sought to indict its own report, but it identified no evidence that would support a different in-basin limit. Instead, it pointed to ongoing studies by the DNR regarding sulfate reactivity, which the MPCA acknowledged but did not find contrary to the requirements of the permit. On this record, the MPCA properly denied U.S. Steel’s request for a contested-case hearing.”
The second issue was whether the MPCA properly denied U.S. Steel’s request for a variance from groundwater-quality standards based upon excessive costs. The court wrote, “The MPCA found that “the information provided by U.S. Steel did not demonstrate unreasonable economic hardship.”
In a related ruling, the Appeals Court instructed the MPCA to make substantiated findings regarding water-quality-based effluent limits.