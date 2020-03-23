A state Court of Appeals has ordered the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to supplement the PolyMet air pollution permit with additional information.
The decision comes as the result of an appeal of the permit by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The plaintiffs alleged the MPCA failed to adequately consider whether PolyMet intends to operate within the limits of the permit for which it applied, or if, instead, it was seeking a “sham” permit.
Judges said the MPCA’s findings are insufficient to facilitate judicial review, but they added that the agency does need to offer further information about its findings.
“We are disappointed in the court’s decision and are evaluating all legal options. We believe the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in its permit appropriately accounted for the potential effects of the NorthMet Project. We stand ready to provide the additional information the agency might need to update its decision on the air permit,” PolyMet said in a Monday written response. “We demonstrated through the extensive environmental review and permitting process that we can meet or exceed Minnesota’s strict standards for nonferrous mines. This mine will provide much needed jobs to a region of the state known for its expertise in safe mining. We are continuing to move forward.”
The appeals court document said PolyMet’s permit application indicated 36,800 tons of ore would be processed daily. But a report the Canadian firm filed with Canadian regulators said the output might reach 59,000 or 118,000 tons each day.
According to the court decision, “MCEA argued that the Canadian technical report evidenced PolyMet’s intent to build a larger project than that for which it was seeking permits, and that the (Canadian) report makes plain that the PolyMet project is financially feasible only if the current proposal is the first phase of an expanded and/or accelerated project.”
“The Court of Appeals decision today makes it even more clear: the process that granted permits for the PolyMet mine proposal is broken,” stated Kathryn Hoffman, CEO of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. “It’s clear that the permits that were issued to PolyMet did not protect human health and the environment, and it’s time for our agencies to acknowledge and address that.”