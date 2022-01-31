The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) hosted its annual board of directors and investor-member meeting and reception on Jan. 27 at Pier B Resort in Duluth and virtually via Zoom.
At the event, APEX welcomed virtual keynote speaker Andrea Walsh, president and CEO of HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed nonprofit healthcare organization in the nation. Walsh shared insights on the importance of business partnerships in improving health and wellbeing, highlighting the Itasca Project: First 1,000 Days as an example of a successful, meaningful business/community partnership.
“When we think of health, we often think of hospitals and clinics, but most of what supports health and longevity happens outside of the doctor’s office,” said Walsh. “Everyone needs support, and when companies, government and social service agencies, schools and other groups come together, we can create new solutions to keep our community safe and healthy.”
In an official statement released Friday, APEX noted the Itasca Project, a cross-sector alliance of employers, which developed the First 1,000 Days initiative to support healthy brain development in children. According to the statement, research shows in the first 1,000 days – prenatal to age three – 80% of the foundation of the brain is built. The Itasca Project collectively supports parents and caregivers of young children in our own families and in the community.
Often families of color and low-income families face the highest barriers to healthy brain development that can translate into inequities in economic, educational and health outcomes. The Itasca Project focuses on a variety of topics to address long-term drivers of inclusive economic growth and sees supporting healthy early childhood development as an essential stepping stone to a thriving economy.
“Economic development, workforce and health are intertwined, and the First 1,000 Days initiative elevates the importance of child development to a healthy economy,” said Brian Hanson, APEX president and CEO, in the statement. “We’ve long been focused on the childcare shortage in the APEX region, and we all, as business leaders, must keep working together to support and build the next generation of citizens, employees and leaders.”