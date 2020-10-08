APEX will represent private industry’s perspective in support of the project’s potential to drive anticipated economic stimulus to the region
The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) has been named amicus curiae - a friend of the court - regarding the application of Enbridge Energy’s certificate of need and a routing permit for the proposed Line 3 replacement project.
“Communities in northern Minnesota are depending on Enbridge and the project, and APEX is in a unique position to take our support one step further by aiding the court proceedings,” explained Brian Hanson, APEX president and CEO. “We look forward to participating in the regulatory process and helping to bring the project to fruition.”
APEX’s participation as amicus curiae will benefit the Minnesota Court of Appeals proceedings because the organization represents private companies with significant interests in the economic success of northern Minnesota, the group said in a news release.
The Line 3 Replacement Project impacts primarily rural, northern Minnesota counties including Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, Polk, Clearwater, Beltrami, Hubbard, Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Aitkin, Carlton and Saint Louis. Replacing aging infrastructure on Line 3 will protect both human health and our environment by ensuring safe oil transport.
The project also represents a significant investment in the state of Minnesota. A project output of more than $2 billion will give Minnesota a much-needed economic boost and support thousands of good jobs, APEX said.
“Our region depends on the success of large scale industrial projects,” Hanson said. “The Line 3 Replacement Project is positioned to support over 8,000 jobs directly and indirectly while ensuring safe and economical transportation of a vital energy product.”