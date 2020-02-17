APEX holds annual meeting, election

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) hosted its Annual Board of Directors and investor-member meeting and reception on January 30, with more than 100 people in attendance.
Keynote speaker Barbara K. Philibert, president and CEO of Chicago -based Industrial Technologies Group (ITG), was the keynote speaker. Philibert shared insights about ITG’s growth strategy, the impact of the United States’ manufacturing industry, and how manufacturing will continue to transform with innovations in technology.
“The impact of manufacturing is critical to the U.S. economy and is a fundamental building block of rural communities,” she said. “Manufacturing is evolving at a rapid pace – it’s not dead, and it’s not dying.”
With 17 global locations and more than 1,000 employees, ITG, formerly known as Pettibone, LLC, is an operating platform of the HEICO Companies (HEICO), the parent holding company for a portfolio of companies that each operate under their own management team. Wisconsin-based Barko Hydraulics is one of HEICO’s 11 manufacturing-focused companies, APEX said in a news release.
Data from Microsoft suggests that although automation will replace 73 million jobs by 2022, over 130 million new jobs will be created and need to be filled in their place. Philibert encouraged investor-members to embrace the digital transformation because finding innovative ways to incorporate automated solutions into the supply chain will ensure the manufacturing industry can weather predicted challenges and continue to grow.
The APEX Board elected the 2020 Executive Committee members. They include:
• Chair: Steve Burgess, National Bank of Commerce
• Vice Chair: Lisa Bodine, Giant Voices
• Immediate Past Chair: Brian Thun, maurices
• Secretary: Brad Beard, Essentia Health
• Treasurer: Kevin Nokels, St. Luke’s
At large board members are:
• Chancellor Lendley Black, University of Minnesota Duluth
• Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority
• Craig Fellman, The JAMAR Company
• Frank Frederickson, Minnesota Power, an ALLETE Company
• Lorraine Little, Enbridge Energy Company, Inc.