The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) hosted its Annual Board of Directors and Investor-Member Meeting and Reception on Jan. 30. APEX welcomed keynote speaker Russ Becker, president and chief executive officer of APi Group (APi), a global, market-leading business services provider of life safety, security, and specialty services.
Becker shared insights on APi’s growth from a single plumbing company in St. Paul to the leading global safety and specialty services company operating in over 20 countries with approximately 26,000 team members. He also discussed the company’s commitment to strengthening its culture of leadership and learning, the highly selective Leadership Development Program, and APi’s veteran hiring program.
“Leadership is the single biggest differentiator between average and excellent,” said Becker. “We make significantinvestments in leadership development every year because we believe that every one of our teammates at APi is a leader. Our leadership and relationship-focused philosophy has fueled our journey into a $6.5 Billion company.”
APi’s investment in leadership includes the APi Development Center, an online learning platform for personal leadership development. Over 12,000 APi employees have completed the I Am A Leader course. Additionally, APi’s Leadership Development Program has nurtured over 80 leaders, including many veterans. Ten graduates from this program currently serve as operating company presidents within APi. In addition, all senior leaders gather twice yearly to participate in hands-on Leader Labs that challenge team members to think strategically about various business scenarios and their own leadership development.
The company has over 1,000 employees working throughout the APEX region at local companies like the JAMAR Company, LeJeune Steel Company, Northland Constructors, MMC, TENET, United Piping Inc (UPI) and Viking Automatic Sprinkler Co. These companieshave been a part of many large-scale regional projects and are critical to strengthening and growing the local economy.
Becker also shared details on APi’s strategy of growth by acquisition. APi has completed 90+ acquisitions since 2005, most recently acquiring Chubb, an international fire and security business with over 200 years of history, 12,000employees and 200+ branches in 17 countries. “Acquisition success depends on culture, values, and fit. It is essential to align here first,” Becker said.
“The APi Group of companies has had a huge positive impact in the APEX region for decades and continues to be a part of building our future,” said Rachel Johnson, APEX President and CEO.
At the Annual Meeting, Johnson shared APEX’s priorities for 2023, recognized contributions from the 2022 Executive Committee, Membership Committee, and Board of Directors.
Additionally, the APEX Finance Committee was recognized, the 2023 Executive Committee and At- Large Board of Directors were elected, and other newly elected Board of Directors announced.
Chair: Frank Frederickson, MN Power, an ALLETE Company Vice Chair: Lorraine Little, Enbridge Energy Company, Inc.; Immediate Past Chair: Lisa Bodine, Giant Voices; Secretary: Brad Beard, Essentia Health Treasurer: Mike Boeselager, St.Luke’s
Executive Committee At-Large: Chancellor David McMillan, University of Minnesota Duluth; Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority; Craig Fellman, APi Group Companies; Ken Johnson, North Shore Bank; Brian Thun, maurices.
Board At-Large: Tom Werner, Duluth Airport Authority; Matt Baumgartner, Duluth Chamber of Commerce; Contributing-Level Board Member: Craig Bursch, TKDA; Kirk Ilenda, Lakehead Constructors; Tamara Lowney, Itasca Economic Development Corporation; Dr. Barbara McDonald, the College of St. Scholastica; Chad Ronchetti, Kraus-Anderson Construction