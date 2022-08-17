APEX announces Rachel Johnson as president and chief executive officer

“The APEX Executive Committee is thrilled to place Rachel at the helm of the organization,” said Lisa Bodine, APEX board chair. “Rachel has been building relationships with key community stakeholders throughout the region for over 20 years. Her ability to bring people together to drive impactful change will be a powerful catalyst for economic growth.”
Johnson most recently served as public relations manager at Precision Pipeline, LLC.
“I’m looking forward to promoting and positioning the APEX region for a prosperous future,” said Johnson. “Northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin are ready for new business growth and development opportunities, and the APEX team is primed to attract new talent, companies and diversity of thought to the area.”
Johnson will lead the organization in growing investor-membership and building relationships that create new growth opportunities in talent attraction, site selection and business expansion. She brings a diverse background with experience in commercial real estate, property management and corporate development. She currently serves as a board member of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, as a member of Duluth Area Family YMCA Heritage Foundation Board of Trustees and is a founding member and board chair of Better In Our Backyard, a citizen-led advocacy group that educates and informs the public on our industrial economy.