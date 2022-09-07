Annmarie Florest named CEO of Range Mental Health Center

Annmarie Florest has been named CEO of Range Mental Health Center.
Florest succeeds Janis Allen and had been working in the interim CEO capacity since Allen's departure in mid-April.
"We are happy to make this announcement and share that Annmarie is our new CEO," said Board President Tom Krause in an official statement.
"We are confident she will create an environment in which employees are proud to work for RMHC and in turn they will help Annmarie attain the goals the board is asking for."
He added that Florest has excelled in the capacity of interim CEO, which has resulted in an increase in interest and investment of employees in the agency.
"We have trust in her that operations will continue to improve, that services for clients will increase and we will be better financially," said Krause. "She has demonstrated that she has the leadership skills and qualities to make it all possible."
Florest, MSW, LICSW, has been with RMHC since December 2018, serving as an Outpatient Therapist and Clinical Director. Prior to joining the agency, she held a variety of positions with People Inc., including Director of Operations, over 17 years. She was also a social worker with Abbott Northwestern Hospital for a year.
She has a Master's of Social Work with a Clinical Practice Focus from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Social Work with a minor in psychology from Metropolitan State University.
RMHC Board Member Gayle Dibley said Florest's vast knowledge and experience in behavioral health make her a good fit for the CEO position. Her combination of culture, calm, compassion and drive to learn make her an outstanding leader. "We are excited that she's willing to assume the responsibilities," added Dibley. "Her philosophy of teamwork and her efforts in building the teamwork within the RMHC family of employees is so very important."
Since April, Florest has been working hard for the betterment of RMHC by building an environment of trust with employees while actively engaging them in helping to determine they agency's direction. RMHC is currently undergoing a strategic transformation while working to achieve certification as a Community Behavioral Health Clinic.
"I see opportunities for us to grow, evolve and improve," said Florest, adding that she enjoys working through challenges and seeking creative solutions. "We can do more and be more for the people we serve and for our employees. We have so many great people that work here. I want to help make this a place where they want to continue to work and grow."
RMHC is at pivotal time to make some significant changes.
"The time is right," said Florest. "Change, improvements and certification will be achieved through the use of meaningful data, prioritizing the development and learning of staff and leaders, collaborating with community partners and evolving with the changing practices in mental health."