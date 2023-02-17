The Amazing Grace Bakery and Café, located in Canal Park’s DeWitt-Seitz Building, will be closing its doors on Feb. 27, after 27 years of business.
According to owner Connor Riley, the decision to close was very difficult to make.
“The Grace is a family-owned business with deep roots in Duluth. Unfortunately, the pandemic and its
aftermath have made closing the right decision.
“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished at the Grace. We’ve worked tirelessly and creatively as we’ve adapted to incredible changes in the past few years, and managed to have a lot of fun doing it.”
The Grace has built a significant wholesale business for its baked goods, established a small grocery to allow it to remain open during the pandemic,
and continued to serve up locally-sourced, made-from-scratch food and live music.
The Grace will be hosting a concert on Feb. 25, and a “Last Hurrah” Open Mic Night on Feb. 26 to give everyone a chance to say a final goodbye. Additionally, plans are in the works
to provide a subscription service for Amazing Grace’s popular sourdough bread.
“As sad as closing is, we have so much to be thankful for: our amazing staff, our local vendors, farmers, and roasters, and the many musicians who filled this space with their melodies.” Riley said. “We are especially grateful to our loyal customers over the
years, who created the community which has always made the Grace a special place. Our motto
remains as true as ever: be brave, be kind, don’t eat bad bread.”