ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported third quarter 2020 earnings of 78 cents per share on net income of $40.7 million. Last year’s results were 60 cents per share on net income of $31.2 million. For the year-to-date, the net was $120.2 million versus $135.9 million at this time of 2019.
“ALLETE’s strong financial performance for this quarter and significant progress made on two of our large renewable energy projects representing over 500 megawatts of new, carbon free wind generation, demonstrate our resilience and resourcefulness while we work to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our customers and the economy,” said President and CEO Bethany Owen said in the quarterly report. “ALLETE remains focused on delivering essential energy services to our customers and value to our shareholders, while leading the transition to cleaner energy and reducing carbon as part of our sustainability in action strategy.”
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., recorded net income of $42.4 million, compared with $32.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Earnings reflect higher net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to higher rates, and year-over-year timing impacts related to income tax expense and fuel adjustment clause recoveries. Kilowatt-hour sales to commercial and industrial customers declined due to COVID-19 impacts, partially offset by increased residential sales, and lower revenue from other power suppliers due to the expiration of a contract in the second quarter of 2020. Large industrial customers buying less power included paper mills UPM Blandin in Grand Rapids and Verso Corp. in Duluth, and the Keetac taconite mine and processing plant in Keewatin. Annual revenue from Keetac and Verso alone are approximately $30 million.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded third quarter 2020 net income of $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in 2019. Net income in 2020 reflects additional production tax credits, higher kilowatt-hour sales due to higher wind resources compared to 2019, and earnings from the new Glen Ullin and South Peak wind energy facilities.
Corporate and Other, which includes BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded a loss of $2.8 million in 2020 primarily due to lower earnings on cash and short-term investments and year-over-year timing impacts related to the recording of income tax expense, which varies quarter to quarter based on an estimated annual effective tax rate.
“We continue to expect ALLETE’s 2020 annual adjusted earnings guidance to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, excluding the 16 cent per share charge related to the Minnesota Power rate case resolution, net of tax.” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. “This guidance reflects lower power demand and kilowatt-hour sales related to Keewatin Taconite and Verso Corporation operations that remain idled, as well as lower demand from other customers, partially offset by lower operating and maintenance expense.”
With a vaccine on the way for COVID-19 and growing demand for renewables energy, Owen said there's hope for growth when the Biden administration takes office. That will be aided by growth in steel demand, which is already underway, company officials added. Future growth was estimated to be from 5 percent to 7 percent.