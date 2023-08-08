ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings of 90 cents per share on net income of $51.5 million. Last year’s second quarter results were 67 cents per share on net income of $37.6 million.
Included in this year’s results were earnings from a strong quarter at New Energy, which was acquired in April 2022, the Duluth-based corporation said in its quarterly report.
"Our results for the second quarter 2023 were higher than prior year due to New Energy Equity having another outstanding quarter of project closings, with attractive margins and entry into a new market, and is firmly on track to achieve or slightly exceed full-year earnings projections." said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Morris. "Our regulated operations were also higher due to increased retail sales and lower property taxes this year, partially offset by reserves for interim rates resulting from Minnesota Power’s February rate case order. Wind resources were down across much of the nation and consequently, results at ALLETE Clean Energy were below our expectations for the quarter, partially offset by the profitable sale of the Red Barn project. We are pleased to reaffirm our 2023 guidance, as we remain confident in our earnings range of $3.55 to $3.85 per share."
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P) and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Company, recorded second quarter 2023 net income of $37.8 million, compared to $29.6 million in the second quarter a year ago. Earnings at Minnesota Power were higher this year compared to 2022, primarily due to lower property taxes and increased sales to retail customers. These increases were partially offset by interim rate refund reserves recognized in 2023, as a result of Minnesota Power’s 2022 general rate case outcome; the full interim rate reserve was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. Also reflected in the second quarter of 2023 was higher operating and maintenance expense. Net income at SWL&P was higher during the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to the implementation of new customer rates effective the beginning of this year.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded second quarter 2023 net income of $3.1 million compared to $5.8 million in 2022. Earnings in 2023 reflect lower wind resources across the nation negatively impacting the entire fleet, which was partially offset by the sale of the Red Barn project in April of this year. Net income in 2022 also included earnings from the Northern Wind facilities which were decommissioned in April 2022 as part of ALLETE Clean Energy’s project to repower and sell the Northern Wind project.
Corporate and Other businesses, which include New Energy Equity, BNI Energy, ALLETE Properties and our investments in renewable energy facilities, recorded net income of $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $2.2 million in 2022. Second quarter net income in 2023 reflects New Energy’s earnings of $7.4 million; 2022 net income included purchase price accounting adjustments and transaction costs related to the New Energy acquisition which closed in April last year.