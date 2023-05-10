ALLETE Inc.’s sustainability-in-action strategy is positioning the company as a national leader in the transition to a clean-energy future, ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen told investors at Tuesday’s virtual 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.
“ALLETE is once again the No. 1 investor in renewable energy, relative to market capitalization, among all U.S.-based publicly traded utilities,” Owen said in a news release. “For the second year in a row, that’s No. 1 in the nation for this company headquartered right here in Minnesota—a ranking we are very proud of.”
She said new federal and state policies are expected to spur a surge in demand for clean energy, creating opportunities for all of ALLETE’s companies. New Energy Equity, a leading distributed solar developer, and ALLETE Clean Energy are exploring new markets and customers under the policies. They also include possible federal funding for energy projects, which she said ALLETE is hoping to secure to help mitigate the cost of the clean-energy transition for Minnesota Power customers.
A robust, flexible and enhanced energy grid is critical to accelerating the clean-energy future, Owen said, and Minnesota Power and ALLETE plan to invest in three large transmission projects across the state and nation.
Minnesota Power’s recently approved Integrated Resource Plan also calls for adding up to 700 megawatts of new wind and solar generation, along with a significant investment in energy storage.
Owen reported ALLETE’s full-year 2022 earnings of $3.38 per share on net income of $189.3 million, compared with 2021 earnings of $3.23 per share on net income of $169.2 million. The company’s board of directors approved a dividend increase of more than 4 percent in February, she said, and ALLETE remains committed to its long-term earnings per share growth objective of 5 to 7 percent.
As ALLETE and its companies add clean energy sources, transmission lines and energy storage, Owen said the company is adding these resources in prudent and sustainable ways.
“At ALLETE, we understand we have a responsibility to work with our stakeholders to ensure this transformation is done in right and just ways,” Owen said. “And we’re committed to remaining a credible and trusted partner with our communities as we navigate all that’s ahead. For me and for ALLETE – sustainability and community go hand-in-hand.”
Elected as board directors were George G. Goldfarb, James J. Hoolihan, Madeleine W. Ludlow, Charles R. Matthews, Susan K. Nestegard, Douglas C. Neve, Barbara A. Nick, Bethany M. Owen, Robert P. Powers and Charlene A. Thomas.