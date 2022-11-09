Duluth-based ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported third quarter 2022 earnings of 59 cents per share on net income of $33.7 million. Last year’s results were 53 cents per share on net income of $27.6 million, the corporation said in its Q3 report.
Quarter over quarter results reflect higher net income for the Regulated Operations segment primarily due to interim rate revenue at Minnesota Power. Also impacting the quarter were ongoing inflation, supply chain challenges and transmission congestion resulting in lower earnings at ALLETE Clean Energy. Overall, results for the quarter were in line with expectations, ALLETE said.
“ALLETE’s Sustainability in Action strategy continues to present significant opportunities for our company, and we are confident in our ability to execute while we navigate the current macro environment,” said ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen. “In fact, we are excited that, just this week, Minnesota Power reached an agreement on its Integrated Resource Plan with various stakeholders that, if approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission later this month, would significantly increase the amount of renewable energy and storage the company provides over the next 15 years. We are also pleased that Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power rate cases are progressing as expected; New Energy integration is nearing completion and we are confident in their strong pipeline of projects.”
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the company’s investment in the American Transmission Co. recorded net income of $38.3 million, compared with $32.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 earnings reflect higher income at Minnesota Power primarily due to the implementation of interim rates on Jan. 1. This increase was partially offset by lower kWh sales to retail customers and higher costs under a 250 MW power purchase agreement.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded a third quarter 2022 net loss of $7.3 million compared to a net loss of $0.8 million in 2021. The net loss in 2022 reflected a reserve of $2.9 million after-tax for an anticipated loss on the sale of ALLETE Clean Energy’s Northern Wind project primarily due to ongoing inflation and supply chain challenges, losses under the Caddo wind energy facility’s power sales agreements resulting from market volatility and transmission congestion in the Southwest Power Pool, and lower wind resources at other wind facilities as compared to 2021.
Corporate and Other businesses, which include New Energy, BNI Energy, the Company’s investment in the Nobles 2 wind energy facility, and ALLETE Properties, recorded net income of $2.7 million in 2022 compared to a net loss of $4.5 million in 2021. Results in 2022 reflect higher earnings from our investment in Nobles 2 due to stronger wind resources in 2022, net income from New Energy of $1.3 million, which includes purchase price accounting of $1.7 million after-tax, and a benefit from the timing of income taxes.
Earnings per share dilution in 2022 was approximately 5 cents due to additional shares of common stock outstanding as of Sept. 30.
“We expect our 2022 earnings to be near the mid-point of our guidance range of $3.60 - $3.90 per share,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven Morris. “The results for the quarter did meet our expectations notwithstanding the previously mentioned impacts of ongoing inflation, supply chain challenges and transmission congestion in Southwest Power Pool, as well as the refund reserve impacting our equity earnings in ATC. This updated guidance reflects year to date results and the timing of a Minnesota Power solar project originally expected to close this year, and now expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. We expect a strong fourth quarter of earnings from New Energy, with growing momentum in the project pipeline and significant projects closing in October and into the end of the year.”