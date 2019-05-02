ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported first quarter 2019 earnings of $1.37 per share on net income of $70.5 million and operating revenue of $357.2 million. Last year’s results were 99 cents per share on net income of $51.0 million and operating revenue of $358.2 million.
Results, released Thursday, included a 19 cents per share gain from the sale of U.S. Water Services.
Chairman and CEO Al Hodnik said the Duluth-based corporation “will introducedf major strategic initiatives which will drive industry leading growth in coming years." They will be funded by a $353 million cash balance from the sale of US Water Services, Controller Steven Morris said during a morning conference call with investment analysts. Likely investment targets will involve clean energy generation, noted ALLETE President Bethany Owen. Refurbishing existing equipment will be included in that mix, she added.
“We are excited about our positioning for further clean energy expansion across all of the ALLETE businesses which will continue to capture value for our shareholders,” Hodnik said.
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P) and the company’s investment in the American Transmission Co. (ATC), recorded net income of $51.5 million, compared with $43.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. Earnings reflect higher net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to lower operating and maintenance expenses.
Net income at SWL&P increased over last year due to higher rates implemented the first of this year, and lower operating and maintenance expense. ALLETE’s earnings in American Transmission Co. were higher than in 2018 primarily due to additional equity investments.
ALLETE’s Energy Infrastructure and Related Services businesses, which include ALLETE Clean Energy and U.S. Water Services, recorded first quarter 2019 net income of $5.8 million and a net loss of $1.1 million, respectively. Earnings at ALLETE Clean Energy decreased $2.3 million from 2018, primarily due to lower wind resources and availability at its wind energy facilities which negatively impacted revenue, slightly offset by higher production tax credits generated during the quarter. The net loss at U.S. Water Services was similar to 2018.
Corporate and Other, which includes BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded net income of $14.3 million for the quarter, compared with net income of $400,000 in 2018. Net income in 2019 included the gain on the sale of U.S. Water Services of approximately $10 million after-tax. Net income in 2019 also included additional income tax benefits to record income taxes at the estimated annual effective tax rate.
Owen said Minnesota Power will file for a general rate review later this year with 2020 being the test period.