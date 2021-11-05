ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) on Thursday reported third quarter 2021 earnings of 53 cents per share on net income of $27.6 million. Last year’s results were 78 cents per share on net income of $40.7 million. Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen said the results exceeded internal expectations and are in line with year-end projections.
“ALLETE is making significant progress on strategic initiatives, which will result in future earnings growth, driven by improved returns at our businesses and from our ongoing transformation to cleaner energy,” she said. “We are excited about the future as all of our ALLETE businesses execute ALLETE’s sustainability in action strategy, including Minnesota Power’s vision to provide carbon-free energy by 2050 and ALLETE Clean Energy’s strategy to expand beyond wind, enabling its customers to achieve their sustainability goals.”
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., recorded net income of $32.9 million, compared to $42.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 earnings reflect lower net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to increased operating and maintenance expense, higher property taxes and negative timing impacts related to the recording of income tax expense compared to 2020, which vary quarter to quarter based on an estimated annual effective tax rate and are expected to reverse during the fourth quarter.
Results from 2021 also reflect higher kilowatt-hour sales to residential, commercial and municipal customers, and higher industrial customer margins, partially offset by lower revenue from the idled Verso paper facility.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded a third quarter 2021 net loss of $800,000 compared to net income of $1.1 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 reflects lower wind resources and availability.
Corporate and other, which includes BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded a third quarter net loss of $4.5 million in 2021 compared to a net loss of $2.8 million in 2020. The increased net loss is primarily due to higher expenses.
“Our consolidated financial results are as expected for the quarter,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. “ALLETE’s 2021 full year results are anticipated to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share, on a consolidated basis, transitioning to increased earnings in 2022 and beyond.”
Earlier this week, Minnesota Power filed a request to increase retail rates by 18 percent. Thursday, Owen said the added revenue is needed to meet shareholder expectations, maintain reliability and meet clean energy objectives.