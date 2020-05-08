ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported first quarter 2020 earnings of $1.28 per share on net income of $66.3 million. Last year’s results were $1.37 per share on net income of $70.5 million, the Duluth-based corporation said.
Results in the first quarter of 2019, however, included a 19 cent per share gain from the sale of U.S. Water Services offset by 2 cents per share of U.S. Water Services operating results prior to the sale.
"This is a challenging time for everyone, and our priority is ensuring the safety of our employees, our families, our customers and our communities, while we continue to provide the safe and reliable energy and water services that have never been more essential than they are today," said ALLETE President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany Owen. "Although results from the first quarter of the year were in-line with our expectations, these results may not be indicative of the remainder of the year, as we cannot predict at this time the extent and duration of the effects of COVID-19 on our results of operations for the rest of 2020."
After Q1 concluded, three mining companies announced temporary shutdowns, and paper companies have reduced production. They are among the highest electricity consumers from Minnesota Power Co., an ALLETE subsidiary. But they had already submitted their demand nominations through August and are required to make minimum purchases, so their cuts won't substantially reduce revenue through August.
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P) and the company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., remained strong during the first quarter. That segment recorded net income of $57.5 million, compared with $51.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Earnings reflect higher net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to the implementation of interim rates on January 1, 2020, increased cost recovery rider revenue and year over year benefits of adopting a new fuel adjustment methodology in 2020. These increases were partially offset by higher expenses and lower kilowatt-hour sales to residential, commercial and municipal customers. Net income at SWL&P decreased from last year due to lower gas and kWh sales to commercial and residential customers as a result of warmer winter temperatures in 2020 compared to 2019.
"We at ALLETE have successfully navigated previous downturns and significant challenges for over a century of operations. We have a strong, experienced, talented team and, as in the past, we are fully committed to weathering this global successfully," Owen said during a Wednesday conference call to investment analysts.
The company said it anticipates an increase in past-due receivables because some customers may experience economic difficulties related to COVID-19. But the corporation has a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity to survive the crisis, noted ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. Wind generation projects will remain in construction, he said.
Nonetheless, it currently is not possible to provide guidance for the remainder of 2020, said the CFO. But, "We believe the longterm fundamentals for our business remain intact." He predicted continued 5 to 7 percent growth in the future.