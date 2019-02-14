ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) on Thursday reported 2018 earnings of $3.38 per share on net income of $174.1 million and operating revenue of $1.5 billion. Reported results from 2017 were $3.38 per share on net income of $172.2 million and operating revenue of $1.4 billion.
Net income in 2017 included a tax-related benefit of $13.0 million and a benefit of $7.9 million related to a Minnesota Public Utilities Commission order. They were partially offset by a non-cash $11.4 million after-tax charge.
“Our accomplishments in 2018 were many, as evidenced by our strong financial performance and continued positioning with our multi-faceted strategy for future growth,” ALLETE Chairman and CEO Al Hodnik said in the year end announcement. “Our hard work and thoughtful positioning over the past several years is already contributing value to our shareholders and we expect that to continue for the long-term. 2019 will be a year of robust construction and further investment for growth as our Regulated Operations and ALLETE Clean Energy will complete approximately $400 million in renewable energy related projects for a cleaner energy future.”
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power, and the company’s investment in the American Transmission Co. (ATC), recorded 2018 net income of $131.0 million compared with $128.4 million in 2017.
ALLETE’s Energy Infrastructure and Related Services businesses, which include ALLETE Clean Energy and U.S. Water Services, recorded net income of $33.7 million and $3.2 million, respectively. Earnings at ALLETE Clean Energy in 2018 included the sale of a wind energy facility to Montana-Dakota Utilities, a lower federal income tax rate and $7.4 million after-tax of additional production tax credits.