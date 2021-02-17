Duluth-based ALLETE, Inc. today reported 2020 earnings of $3.35 per share on net income of $174.2 million and operating revenue of $1.2 billion. Reported results from 2019 were $3.59 per share on net income of $185.6 million and operating revenue of $1.2 billion. 2020 results were impacted by lower sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic and settlement of the Minnesota Power rate case earlier in the year. Net income in 2019 includes 24 cents per share for impacts of the gain on the sale of U.S. Water Services offset by its partial year financial results.
“ALLETE’s operating and financial results for 2020 exemplify our company’s resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID19 pandemic,” said ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen, in a statement released by the company. “Our early action on safety and financial positioning will enable us to move beyond the pandemic, even stronger, with our clean energy strategy.”
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., recorded net income of $136.3 million, compared to $154.4 million 2019. Earnings reflect lower net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to lower kilowatt-hour sales to retail customers due to COVID-19 impacts; lower revenue resulting from the expiration of certain municipal and power sale contracts; higher depreciation expense; and lower fuel adjustment clause recoveries in 2020 with the adoption of a new fuel adjustment clause methodology. These decreases were partially offset by higher rates resulting from Minnesota Power’s rate case and increased earnings related to the GNTL. In addition, results in 2020 included a second quarter 16 cent per share charge from the Minnesota Power rate case resolution for the refund of interim rates collected through April 30, 2020.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded 2020 net income of $29.9 million compared to $12.4 million in 2019. Net income in 2020 reflects additional production tax credits and earnings from the new Glen Ullin, South Peak and Diamond Spring wind energy facilities, and higher wind resources at other wind energy facilities.
“Our thoughtful positioning in the early stage of the COVID-19 crisis delivered on expectations in 2020, no small feat. Even with notable impacts lingering from the pandemic, our financial results exceeded our updated guidance range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, which includes the 16 cent per share charge related to the Minnesota Power rate case resolution,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. “Although we expect continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, we remain keenly focused on delivering value to our investors and customers as we advance our clean energy strategy and positioning. This will set the stage for financial improvement and growth in 2022 as we execute on ALLETE’s key initiatives planned for 2021, including ALLETE Clean Energy’s growth initiatives and the Minnesota Power rate case filing later this year.”
Details of the Company’s 2021 earnings guidance were filed as part of today’s Form 8-K filing.