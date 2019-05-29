All-hazard boat unveiled

Duluth’s new all-hazard rapid response boat was unveiled to the public Wednesday at the Pier B Resort. The Marine 19, named in honor of the 19 city firefighters who have died on duty, will have a lot of versatility, as it won’t be limited to just fighting fires in Duluth.
Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger is excited that this resource will be available to Superior as well as Duluth.
“Shared assets are very important. Working together is really important. So, if there’s a situation where we [Superior] would need this asset, we can call the Duluth Fire Department,” he said.
The nearly $600,000 cost of the boat was funded by a FEMA grant and local matching funds. Panger is also pleased that Lake Assault Boats in Superior built the water craft.
“I am very happy that it was locally made. I think they’re the best anywhere as far as what they do with putting together these fire boats,” Steve said.
It is capable of fighting a variety of hazards. Panger said it can deliver foam solution for petroleum-based fires and also encapsulate spills.
This new resource could travel all across Minnesota to help people in need. Duluth Firefighter and Fireboat Captain Dan Smith say the boat will be used to address issues in various areas within the state.
“It’s considered a state asset, so it can be deployed by the state duty officer. It can be trailered, so it could be called upon by the state to go to Lake of the Woods or a larger body of water,” Smith said.