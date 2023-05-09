Cirrus Aircraft announced that all four of its company-operated service centers have now earned FAA Part 145 certification under Title 145 of the Code of Federal Regulation.
In a news release, Cirrus said the certification signifies another milestone for the aircraft manufacturer to deliver the highest standard of quality repair service by professionally trained technicians and mechanics.
Part 145 involves the maintenance, inspection and alteration of aircraft and aircraft products; it ensures that programs, systems and intended methods of compliance with regulatory requirements are thoroughly reviewed, evaluated and tested. FAA regulations are specific on who can perform maintenance and approve an aircraft, airframe, engines, etc. for return to service after maintenance has been performed.
“Cirrus Aircraft’s company-operated service center expansion has created more opportunities for SR Series and Vision Jet owners to service their aircraft. Today, we celebrate the diligent work by our team to achieve FAA Part 145 certification,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO. “Our goal is to continue growing our global service capacity through both our authorized network and company-operated facilities to ensure we deliver a world-class ownership experience.”
Cirrus Aircraft’s SR Series and Vision Jet company-operated Service Centers in Duluth and Knoxville received FAA Part 145 certification in 2021, McKinney received certification in 2022 and Kissimmee received certification in 2023.