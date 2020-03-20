All shows, conventions and other events at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) have been postponed or cancelled until at least April 30, it was announced Friday. The exact reopening date will be determined based on conditions and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC.
DECC parking lots and ramps remain open.
The DECC Business Office and Ticket Office are closed to the public until further notice, but phones are being answered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. DECC Event Planners and Sales Team are also available by phone or email. Security staff continue to work on site 24 hours a day.
“Right now, the focus of the DECC board and staff is solely on everyone’s health and safety,” said DECC Executive Director Chelly Townsend. “We’ll pick up the pieces and resume full operations at a later date, but only when it’s safe to do so. In the meantime, we thank the community for its understanding and encourage everyone to follow the advice of health professionals during this uncertain time.”