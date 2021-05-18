AICHO recognized as "Regional Cultural Treasure," receives $500K grant

AICHO arts program has been recognized as a regional cultural treasure by the McKnight Foundation. The award comes with a $500,000 grant.
“We use the term ‘Cultural Treasures’ with intention, to honor the diversity of expression and artistic excellence that these organizations contribute to the cultural vitality of our state, despite having historically experienced under-investment,” said Tonya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation. “As our arts institutions prepare to safely re-open after the pandemic, we’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on these remarkable organizations.”
In an official statement, the American Indian Community Housing Organization expressed their pride and humility "at this incredible generosity given to us, led by the McKnight Foundation. Chi miigwech (Big thanks) to them as well as our AICHO Board for their vision and leadership, AICHO Staff for their dedication to not only providing services and support to community members but also their work behind the scenes to support our Art Programming, contract staff/former Cultural Arts Coordinator Moira Villiard for nominating our organization for this funding, to all the brilliant and ah-mazing artists who have worked with AICHO since 2012 to transform Gimaajii Mino Bimaadizimin into the arts and cultural center it is today. And a special acknowledgement for our Arts and Cultural Arts Coordinator Ivy Vainio for her creative vision and keeping our Cultural Arts Programming alive and thriving especially during this past year.
"We are thankful for the hard work that we collectively do to bring Indigenous arts - the first art of this land - into the forefront, into the light, and into the eyes, minds, and hearts of our communities."
Funding partners include the McKnight Foundation, the Bush Foundation, Ford Foundation, Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, The Minneapolis Foundation, Jerome Foundation and Propel Nonprofits.