The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) is in a partnership with BlueLine Development Inc, and BeauxSimone to create a 60-unit mixed income apartment building with green space that will provide rental units for households making 30 to 50% of area median income set
for completion in 2024.
A property at 1205 93rdAvenue West, in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood, was secured with an initial purchase agreement. The project will reserve eight (8) units as permanent supportive housing units for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
"This project is an Indigenous solution in action to address the affordable
housing crisis we have been in for a number of years. By providing additional units that pay attention to accessibility and affordability, this project directly contributes to the number of new units the City of Duluth needs while meeting tenant needs. We are excited to incorporate Indigenous ideas in the design to create a healthy and supportive community space where community members can thrive," LeAnn
Littlewolf, Co-Executive Director, said in a Monday news release.
The project will offer 3 and 4 bedroom units, which currently have the lowest vacancy rates per unit size in Duluth (1.2% and 1.3% respectively, as cited in Duluth 2021 Housing Indicator Report). It will also bring additional new affordable workforce and supportive housing units to
this specific neighborhood and add to the Duluth and St. Louis County affordable housing stock.
AICHO is currently in the development and fundraising phase. This project will be discussed at the next Duluth Affordable Housing Coalition meeting, St. Louis County Continuum of Care meeting and Duluth City Council meeting, requesting support for the application for low-income tax credits.
AICHO advocates for increasing the availability of affordable housing units in Duluth and operates the region’s only culturally-specific domestic violence emergency shelter (Dabinoo’igan Shelter), 29 units of permanent
supportive housing (Gimaajii-Mino-Bimaadizimin), and 12 units of affordable housing units (Endazhi and Niiwin Market). AICHO incorporates creative placemaking and culturally-based strategies in supportive
housing and community development.