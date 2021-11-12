Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union this week donated $10,000 to Duluth Firefighters to pay for needed rescue equipment.
Affinity Plus donated a MultiForce Air Lifting Bag to allow firefighters to lift objects during rescue operations.
“Adding the MultiForce Air Lifting Bag to our toolkit will make rescue personnel faster, safer, and more versatile,” Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards said at an event this week at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union. “This equipment will be used in crash rescues as well as building collapse and trench rescue operations.”
At the event, members of the department showed how the equipment could be used by lifting one of the fire apparatuses brought to receive the check.
“We know this will be useful on several types of calls that we respond to,” Edwards said. “Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in emergency response calls where a person is pinned under a vehicle, or a car goes through a building. This equipment will allow us to be able to have the equipment needed to lift heavy objects quickly and to stabilize the situation so that we can provide the assistance needed to save lives.”
“Affinity Plus is committed to the Duluth community,” Affinity Plus manager Amanda Bruggman said. “We are so pleased to be able to support the Duluth Fire Department and all they do to keep us safe.”