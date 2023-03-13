Advantage Emblem buys Hidden Bay Sports

Advantage Emblem and Screen Printing announced it has purchased Hidden Bay Sports, formally housed in Superior. Hidden Bay Sports has been moved to Advantage Emblem in Duluth.
Hidden Bay Sports is a full sublimation division, which will allow their customers to order fully customizable apparel and accessories. This allows them to provide a wide range of American Made custom and semi-customed designed sportswear for every type of athlete. Sublimation goods are not just for athletes, but something for every business and organization to have.
Hidden Bay's showroom is available for viewing Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. www.hiddenbaysports.com is their web address.
Advantage Emblem and Screen Printing is located at 4313 Haines Road in Duluth – directly across from Costco.