Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Feb. 25 reported fourth-quarter and full-year results.
On Dec. 9, the company completed the acquisition of substantially all the operations of ArcelorMittal USA, which has since been renamed to Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC. The quarterly and full-year report only reflect the operating results of Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC for the period Cliffs has owned ArcerlorMittal.
The company now has one reportable segment, steelmaking. The previous mining and pelletizing segment is included within steelmaking as iron ore pellets are a primary raw material for Cliffs' steel products. The other remaining operating segments are classified as other businesses.
Fourth-quarter consolidated revenues were $2.3 billion, compared with prior-year fourth-quarter revenues of $534 million. Net income was $74 million, or 14 cents per diluted share. This included $44 million of charges from acquisition-related costs and amortization of inventory step-up. This compares to net income of $63 million, or 23 cents per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $7 million of acquisition-related costs.
Fourth-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $286 million, compared to $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Full-year 2020 consolidated revenues were $5.4 billion, compared to the prior year's revenues of $2.0 billion.
For the full-year 2020, the company recorded a net loss of $81 million, which included $186 million of acquisition-related, amortization of inventory step-up and severance costs. This compares with 2019 net income of $293 million, which included $9 million of acquisition-related and severance costs.
For the full-year 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $353 million, compared with $525 million in 2019.
"We completed two seminal acquisitions, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, that transformed us from an iron ore miner into the largest flat-rolled steelmaker in North America. We also completed our Toledo direct reduction plant, which began operations in the fourth quarter. We were able to accomplish all of this while navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and taking action to preserve the health and safety of our workforce and our company for the long-term," Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said in the report.
"Our strong fourth quarter results offer just a sample of what we expect to accomplish in 2021, when we will show the full magnitude of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition as well as the added contribution from our state-of-the art direct reduction plant. The integration of the ArcelorMittal USA assets into our portfolio is going extremely well, and we are benefiting substantially from our increased exposure to markets where we are currently seeing all-time highs in pricing. Our differentiated business model is set up perfectly to thrive in this environment."
"With the contribution of steel sales from Cleveland-Cliffs Steel LLC for a full quarter, we expect first-quarter 2021 steel product shipments of approximately 4 million net tons, and a significant improvement in first-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA from the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally positive, our second-quarter 2021 profitability should be enhanced even further by the impact of our initial sales of HBI to outside clients," he said.