A remarkable year in iron ore mining

Plant idlings, furloughs and industry consolidations mark 2020
Minnesota's iron mining industry had a topsy-turvy 2020.
Plant idlings, employee furloughs and a production downturn, hit the industry hard.
At the same time, mega consolidations and acquisitions hold promise to lead the iron and steel industries into a new future.
Major industry consolidation occurred some 20 years ago. However, even more consolidation took place this year. Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. led the way.
• Cliffs completed two major consolidations which for the first time moved the 173-year-old company into steelmaking.
• United States Steel Corp. expanded into electric arc furnace steelmaking and agreed to option interest in its mammoth Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.
After the industry hit the skids in the spring, domestic steel prices and global iron ore prices by the end of 2020 skyrocketed to the highest levels in years.
“It was a remarkable year in a lot of different respects,” said Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president. “The Iron Range facilities are all integrated into steelmaking facilities. It's not like they're trying to sell iron ore on the open market anymore.”
More good industry news is that steel imports into the United States are down compared with 2019. Total and finished steel imports for the year are expected to be about 22.4 million tons, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. That's a 19.8 percent decrease compared to 2019.
“Even though we had really crazy economic conditions, imports are still down 22 percent,” Johnson said. “All of that Section 232 (steel tariffs) work is still playing out in our favor.”
Here's a look at northeastern Minnesota's top iron ore mining stories of the year.
Plant idlings
The volatile nature of the domestic iron ore and steel industries hit home again.
Three of northeastern Minnesota's six iron ore plants idled amidst the national and global economic downturn.
Hibbing Taconite Co., Northshore Mining Co. and Keetac, all went quiet in the spring. The idlings resulted in the furloughs of about 1,700 workers.
Hibbing Taconite and Northshore Mining Co. resumed operations in late summer.
Cleveland-Cliffs leads consolidation
In its first blockbuster deal of the year, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., acquired AK Steel Holding for $1.1 billion.
The deal includes two integrated blast furnace steel mills, two electric arc furnaces, a new hot-briquetted iron plant and other facilities.
The steel facilities produce value-added steel and specialty parts for the automotive industry.
Cliffs also moved to complete its hot-briquetted iron plant at the Port of Toledo. DR-grade pellets from Northshore Mining Co. will feed the plant.
Cleveland-Cliffs second steel deal
In its second major transaction, Cleveland-Cliffs, on December 9 completed a $1.4 billion deal to buy much of ArcelorMittal USA and its subsidiaries.
The acquisition means Cleveland-Cliffs has either full or part ownership in four northeastern Minnesota iron ore facilities, Hibbing Taconite, Minorca Mine, Northshore Mining Co. and United Taconite.
The deal makes Cliffs the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States and the nation's largest producer of iron ore pellets.
It also leaves Cleveland-Cliffs and United States Steel as the only two integrated steelmakers remaining in the United States.
Keetac restart
After being down for nine months, iron ore pellet production resumed Dec. 8 at Keetac.
The restart brought about 380 steelworkers back to work.
During the idling, some Keetac steelworkers moved on to work at other northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants or accepted other jobs.
Keetac was also idle for 22 months from 2015 into 2017.
U.S. Steel monitizes iron ore asset
United States Steel Corp. cut a deal to offer 25 percent interest in Minntac Mine to Stelco, Inc. (Steel Company of Canada).
Stelco was to pay U.S. Steel $100 million in five $20 million installments due by Dec. 31, 2020.
As of Sept. 30, 2020, Stelco had paid U.S. Steel $60 million, according to a U.S. Steel 10-Q report.
Stelco has until Jan. 31, 2027, to pay another $500 million to acquire the 25 percent share.
Minntac Mine is North America's largest iron ore plant. Minntac Mine has been wholly-owned by U.S. Steel since it began operations in October 1967.
Pellet production takes a hit
With three plants idle for a portion of the year, total iron ore pellet production took a hit.
Production was projected to fall below 30 million tons at years' end.
The six plants have an annual capacity of about 40 million tons of iron ore pellets.
Not reaching the 30 million-ton-mark means iron ore producers, under state statute, are not eligible for a 25.1 cent-per-ton rebate of the Taconite Production Tax.
Mesabi Metallics
Despite opposition from several Iron Range legislators, the state of Minnesota Executive Council gave Mesabi Metallics additional time to move toward completion of its iron ore project near Nashwauk.
The council amended a mineral lease agreement, giving Mesabi Metallics until May 1, 2021, to meet several benchmarks,
The uncompleted mining and processing facility has been in development for nearly two decades.
Iron ore industry is green
Northeastern Minnesota's iron ore plants are operating on 50 percent renewable energy.
Minnesota Power, which provides electricity to the plants, announced in December that all its customers are now receiving 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources.
Iron ore plants are Minnesota Power's largest customer.
U.S. Steel acquiring Big River Steel
United States Steel exercised an option to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent interest in Big River Steel. Big River Steel, in Osceola, Ark., is America's newest minimill. The mill produces steel from recycled scrap.
U.S. Steel already held 49.9 percent ownership in the mill. To acquire the remaining 50.1 percent, U.S. Steel will pay $774 million.
The acquisition, along with start-up of an electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Fairfield Works in Alabama, moves U.S. Steel into the growing EAF steelmaking segment.
EAF steelmaking accounts for about two-thirds of all the steel currently made in the United States, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.