A&L announces staff appointments

A&L Properties in Duluth has promoted Josh Axelson to chief financial officer and hired Chadwick Roberts as facilities manager.
Axelson, with seven years in the financial and real estate industries, had been A&L’s accounting manager for the past three. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the College of St. Scholastica and his Business Management degree from St. Cloud Technical & Community College.
Roberts has 16 years of facilities construction, maintenance and management experience. Both dedicate their respective areas of expertise to A&L’s 40-plus office and retail properties in the Duluth-Superior area.
“A&L Properties has a small, hardworking team, with Josh and Chad collaborating with Accounting Manager Cheryl Rossi and Executive Suites Manager Miranda Riddle to attend to our tenants’ and prospective tenants’ needs,” said A&L President Tiffany Hughes.