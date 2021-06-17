Just before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a 78- year-old Lakeside resident was assaulted at his home. The 78-year-old saw a man looking at his truck in the 6100 block of East Superior Street. The man told the owner that he liked his truck and asked him additional questions about the truck. The man left and a short time later, returned to the residence and found the owner in his garage, where he then assaulted him.
The suspect then took the keys to the truck and left in the vehicle. The Duluth Police Department issued a regional alert attempting to locate the vehicle and suspect. A short time later, authorities in Carlton County located the vehicle near I-35 and the Scanlon exit and took the suspect into custody. The suspect was transferred into the custody of the Duluth Police Department. The suspect was identified as Warren Holt Jr., age 28. Holt was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, and Motor Vehicle Theft.
A neighbor of the victim who had been outside mowing discovered the victim and called 911. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries which included stab wounds, broken bones, and facial injuries.
The victim and the suspect were not known to each other.
“These types of robberies and assaults do not happen very often in Duluth,” Deputy Chief Steve Stracek said. “When they do, we understand that they are traumatic to not only the victim and their family, but to their neighbors, and collectively to the community. The Duluth Police Department is committed to fully investigating these incidents and dedicated to reducing these types of crimes.”
This incident remains under investigation. The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in providing any additional information on this incident. Please call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.