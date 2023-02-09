The Huber Engineered Woods project proposed in Cohasset is dead.
Facing construction delays as a result of opposition, the company's proposed $440 million oriented strand board mill at Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center, won't be built, the company announced Thursday.
“Due to delays that jeopardize our ability to meet product demand deadlines, we will pursue development of our sixth mill in another state,” Brian Carlson, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, president said in a news release. “We will be seeking a new location where we can produce critical home building products that are desired by American home builders and homeowners in a timely manner and consistent with Huber's environmental and social commitments.”
The loss of the project is a huge blow to the region, the city of Cohasset, northeastern Minnesota loggers, and communities.
The project, proposed on about 400 acres at Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center, would have created 150 permanent jobs, 300-400 construction jobs and benefited loggers within a roughly 100-mile radius.
Construction of the plant has faced opposition from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA). An Environmental Assessment Worksheet had been prepared and updated on the project. However, the band and MCEA called for a full-fledged Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to be performed.
A three-judge Minnesota Court of Appeals panel this week found there were no issues with the project's air emissions or timber harvesting as detailed in the EAW. But two of the three judges raised concerns about potential wetlands issues and said the city and company should re-visit performing an EIS.
The Bemidji Chamber of Commerce and West Fraser, a wood products competitor, had also called for an EIS.
Max Peters, city of Cohasset director of operations and finance director, said the project was killed by the company due to a combination of the political and business climates along with the scope of resistance.
“The magnitude of the resistance was significant,” Peters said.
As Minnesota Power transitions its Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset away from coal, it was hoped the Huber plant would replace jobs lost at Boswell, Peters said.
“The biggest disappointment is we're managing this energy transition with the closure of Boswell's coal operations,” Peters said. “Boswell was once 70 percent of our tax base. Trying to replace those jobs is an overwhelming task and even more overwhelming when a project like this doesn't make it across the finish line.”
U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber took aim at Minnesota's job development process.
“Huber electing to not continue pursuing an improved wood products facility in Cohasset, Minnesota is an indictment on Minnesota’s anti-jobs approach to development,” Stauber said in a statement. “Our home is turning into California before our very eyes. Investment and jobs move out-of-state thanks to the far-left agenda by our state government and environmentalists weaponizing frivolous lawsuits against us. Minnesota chose to become one of the least friendly places to do business, and it does not have to be this way.”
“Whether it be local, state, or federal compliance, it is too hard to permit a project,” Stauber said. “We are falling behind. Our foreign adversaries, and especially Communist China, are using their natural resources and industrial base to their advantage. Meanwhile, we can’t even build a nickel processing facility next to some of the highest-grade ore in the world, or build a wood products mill in the heart of the wood basket.”
Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids said Minnesota's regulatory environment continues to kill jobs.
“This BS has got to end,” Eichorn said in a statement. “I don't blame Huber one bit for their decision, but Minnesota cannot continue to kill businesses and jobs time after time after time. Democrat leadership and this war on businesses are going to be the death of us if we don't change how we do things.”
Eichorn also took particular issue with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
“What frustrates me most is that this could have been avoided,” Eichorn said. “Gov. Walz could have tried to save the Huber project with just a little effort, but he didn't lift a finger. The Leech Lake Band could have come to the table to figure out a solution, but they chose to try to kill the entire project through protracted legal action. As a result, Minnesota loses out on hundreds, if not thousands of jobs; $450 million in direct investment; billions of dollars in long-term economic impact; and a phenomenal partner that has won international awards for sustainability. Good work everyone.”
Eichorn extended thanks to Huber for believing in northern Minnesota and “suffering through our crushing political and regulatory climate as long as you did.”
“You truly were a perfect partner for northern Minnesota,” Eichorn said. “We regret the way this ended, but wish you the best.”
Rep. Spencer Igo of Wabana Township called it a sad ending to what began as a bipartisan effort to develop the plant.
Huber and the wood products plant would have been a perfect match with the world's best workforce, Igo said.
“Unfortunately, since signing the bill into law, Gov. Walz and his administration have provided zero support for this project as it has come under attack from a small number of activists that would prefer to see this project sacrificed in the name of radical environmentalism instead of letting the Northland thrive,” Igo said in a statement. “Until Minnesota reforms its regulator and permitting process, we can expect more business to choose not to invest in our state. It's time to put Minnesota workers and our communities first.”
Igo asked Walz and his administration ''to make sure future opportunities are not lost to the state's crushing regulatory processes.
“Let today's news be the last example of this – enough is enough and we demand change,” Igo said.
On the other end of the Iron Range, Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said the region can't afford to lose projects like Huber.
“Losing opportunities like Huber is something this state, and our region in particular, cannot afford,” Lislegard said in a statement. “To say I'm disappointed is an understatement. Nevertheless, I want to thank the IRRRB, local communities, and other stakeholders who worked hard to bring this project to fruition. This is just another example about how it's important to protect what we have now. Taking all actions at our disposal to save the 750 jobs at HibTac remains a critical priority, as does advancing new cutting-edge economic opportunities in northern Minnesota.”
Huber Engineered Woods is a 140-year-old American company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It has operations in five states and employs about 4,000 globally. The company's principles are environmental health and safety sustainability; ethical behavior; respect for people; and excellence.
The Duluth-based Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) also criticized the state's permitting process
“Minnesota's permitting process is so cumbersome and unpredictable that Huber, a proven sustainability-driven company with facilities in five states, couldn't navigate it successfully,” APEX said in a statement. “This was truly a unicorn project – Huber, a private company, with a 140-year track record, would have provided 150 direct jobs and nearly 400 indirect jobs, bringing a renewable, sustainable housing material to market. This loss is enormous, and is a symptom of a bigger problem with our state's permitting process. Recently, Minnesota has lost more than a billion dollars worth of projects due to the state's untenable business climate.”
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler said in a joint statement that both agencies worked with local leaders and the federal government in an effort to resolve project questions.
“We worked tirelessly across state agencies to coordinate permitting and regulator decisions and to ensure it was a transparent process,” Grove said. “Huber's departure is a loss for the region, and a loss for the state.”
“The MPCA stands ready to work with the City of Cohasset, Itasca County, IRRRB, and DEED to find new economic opportunities to benefit that community and is committed to efficient and transparent permitting processes to protect the environment and create good jobs for northern Minnesota,” Kessler said.
Huber extended its thanks to supporters of the project.
Huber said its sixth mill will be one of the most efficient and sustainable plants in the industry, meeting or exceeding all regulatory requirements in construction and operation.
“We have worked closely over the last year with many wonderful people across the City of Cohasset and the state of Minnesota,” Carlson said. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside these talented professionals and we greatly appreciate the strong support provided from a wide range of constituents, including state, county, city and local officials, government and private sector community development groups, and of course the residents of Itasca County. The Huber team looks forward to maintaining a constructive relationship in the state as we will continue to provide exceptional home building products to the citizens of Minnesota.”