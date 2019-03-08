In 2015, Alice James returned for another plasma donation session at CSL Plasma’s Duluth location. At the time, CSL paid people about $30 per donation, so it was a nice way to make extra cash while contributing to a good cause.
She entered her information at the donor kiosk, like she usually did. But this time she was summarily locked out of the system. A CSL employee informed her it was because she was trans.
James had been donating since 2011, usually two times a week. Though she identifies as a woman, the center initially required her to designate herself as “biologically male” on the intake form in order to participate. By that day in 2015, she’d been marking “female” on the form again. That's when she heard the center “indefinitely deferring” trans people from donating.