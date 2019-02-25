If Amazon.com’s recent search for a second U.S. headquarters proved anything, it’s this: Many states will do almost anything to stay competitive, and big business will do almost anything to stay ahead of the taxman.
Those truisms have spread well beyond Amazon in recent years, and the result has more or less frozen corporate income-tax collections among the 50 states.
A Business Journals analysis of state records found that corporate tax revenue fell in 23 states between fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2017, with an average decline of 33 percent per state. In total, corporate tax revenue among that group declined by roughly $6 billion over the five years analyzed.