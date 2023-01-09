Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.