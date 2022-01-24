When telecommuting is not an option

Nearly two years into COVID-19, the workforce looks a lot different. Many companies have discovered innovative methods to promote telecommuting and hybrid options, uncovering additional opportunities for employees and employers. But not all can take advantage of at-home workers. Healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, retail and others rely on an in-person workforce to function and keep the doors open.
In Ashland, small business owner Katie Gellatly well knows the challenges of keeping her customers and staff safe, while also running a profitable company. The entrepreneur owns two retail storefronts, a coffee shop and a small inn and manages more than a dozen employees. All these businesses need staff to work on-site. Since March 2020, COVID-19 has thrown a number of curveballs Gellatly’s way, but she says being nimble and responsive is all part of the game of successful entrepreneurship.
“Our main focus has been about protecting our employees, their family and our customers,” she says. “To do that, we knew early on we needed to be really specific about our expectations for our staff.”
This included one-on-one conversations, team meetings and staff-wide messages updating them on how the state shutdown would impact the business and how they crew could reopen safely. Over time, those conversations have evolved into how to ensure the health and well-being of the working staff.
“We’ve had to be more flexible. In the past, I would have been really upset to close early since I know consistency drives business. Now, I’ve realized that sometimes I need to close for an unforeseen circumstance and be OK with that.”
As a mother, Gellatly understands the disruption of a sudden exposure at school or a family member with symptoms. She’s focused on cross-training staff and incentivizing quality team members.
“We pay more than minimal wage, “Gellatly says. “This helps with turnover and has allowed us to continue to hire during COVID-19.” It has attracted employees open to wearing multiple hats.
“I think we are seeing more employees who recognize how much more value they bring to the team if they can do multiple things,” she says.
This cross-training helps with staff burn-out and provides more depth for responding to the increased business from folks escaping urban areas for “rural” vacations.
Last but not least, Gellatly never underestimates the power of gratitude. “Sometimes it is as simple as handing out a free cup of coffee to someone who pulled an extra shift or remembering to tell them ‘Thank you’ for going above and beyond. Little things really go a long way.”
This strategy appears to be working – if there’s a workforce from which to draw. In Cook County, small business owners were dealt an additional hardship when COVID-19 hit when much of their usual seasonal workforce was not allowed into the country.
Similar to other tourism destinations, seasonal employment in Cook County creates a workforce shortage during peak tourist times. In the past, the county has relied on foreign workers. But according to Cook County Chamber of Commerce President Jim Boyd, this all came to a halt during COVID-19.
“In both the summer of 2020 and 2021, we didn’t get the workers we needed,” Boyd explains. At first, this was a result of the Trump administration suspending foreign workers from entering the country in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. But, even after the suspension was lifted in 2021, the backlog of applications and focus on family unification resulted in very few visas getting approved this year as well.
“The consequence was devastating,” Boyd says. “In any given year, we’d utilize about 250 of these workers. This year, only a few made it.”
With a summer population growth to more than 20,000 for a town of 5,200 year-round residents, many of whom are retired, this workforce shortage was felt immediately. Businesses scrambled to respond with few resources available. Many restaurants closed mid-week, limited menu options and increased overtime to respond to tourists flocking north.
Overall, the community rallied, but Boyd said that that is not sustainable. “While many of our businesses are coming out of COVID-19 good financially, they are tired and stressed from two summers of no help. Short-term, international workers must come back.”
Another industry hit hard by COVID-19 is healthcare. While telehealth and telecommuting are on the rise, much of the industry still relies on in-person staffing. At Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, much of the 700 staff members worked on-site throughout the pandemic.
Senior Human Resource Director Katherine Burns-Christenson says that critical steps early on allowed the organization has continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic.
“The very first thing we did as an organization when COVID-19 hit is slow down surgery in order to keep our hospital available for incoming patients,” Burns-Christenson said. “But, instead of sending people home, we looked at how we could retrain them. Right away, we started looking at how we could expand the skill set we had in the hospital.”
This contrasts many healthcare facilities that opted to furlough staff. Burns-Christenson explains that this investment in the organization’s number one asset created a staff with more depth and an ability to cover more areas of the hospital. This opened up opportunities for some staff to work flex FTE, where staff had the option to work an allocated number of hours within a certain time frame and other staff covered the rest of the shift. It also meant more back-up personnel when the inevitable COVID-19 exposures – and isolations – crept up in the community. That’s when Grand Itasca’s investment in additional training paid off to cover critical positions.
“Kids have been getting sick since the beginning of time. The difference with COVID was that whole schools shutdown so we had a whole group of employees unable to work,” Burns-Christenson said. “It was always about our community and our employees’ safety at the forefront of the decisions we made,” Burns-Christenson said.
Large and small businesses likely will continue to need to keep pivoting with their workers and COVID-19 will have long-term impacts on the workforce in general, according to Mari Kay-Nabozny is the CEO of Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB). The organization is the clearing house for employers and job seekers throughout 10-counties of northwest Wisconsin.
“A number of things happened as a result of COVID-19,” she says. “We saw a number of older workers decide not to return to the workplace, due to concerns of being susceptible to COVID or just not wanting to work anymore.”
Kay-Nabozny adds that where telecommuting is an option, rural workers in-particular had new options without leaving the community.
“We’re seeing workers leave the local workforce to take jobs in more urban areas that may not have been an option before. Often times, these jobs pay more and have better benefits, which is changing the competitiveness of our market.”
It seems the challenges will continue for local businesses needing on-site staff. Employers have become more flexible and open to employee requests and recognize the values of retaining staff. Still, with thousands of jobs open throughout the region, employers will need to continue to seek innovative solutions for workforce development.
Beth Probst is a freelance writer based in Iron River, Wisconsin.