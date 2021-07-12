Washburn poised for growth

Stakeholders calling for careful planning to keep its small-town spirit
“Washburn is on the edge of becoming something much bigger than it’s ever been,” said Melissa Martinez, director of the Washburn Chamber of Commerce. “There’s a lot of potential here, especially for business. We’re going to see more of these empty storefronts and homes filled. It’s just going to keep getting more attention and a lot more opportunities rolling in.”
But growth inevitably brings change, and Washburn residents are cautiously moving forward, considering how to grow responsibly, says Amy Trimbo, resident and owner of AdventureUS, a small business devoted to sewing for an outdoor lifestyle. Residents don’t want to lose what makes Washburn unique, such as public access to the lakefront and other outdoor spaces.
“People are afraid of it growing too fast and not having public access to these spaces,” said Trimbo. “We’re a slow growth model about how to (keep) that. It’s about sustainability. There’s more stability in a community that can embrace not only the tourists but also the residents.”
Washburn Mayor Mary Motiff calls it, “Striking a balance between convenience but not being too over developed.”
Tucked between tourist-favorite Bayfield and the larger town of Ashland, the 2,000 souls of Washburn are often overlooked. And while many residents may prefer to keep it that way, expanding businesses will bring more tourism revenue and more year-round resources, said Martinez.
“Most of our businesses rely on tourism to survive. We’re lucky a lot of our businesses don’t close in the winter. In Washburn, pretty much everything stays open. There’s a love for tourists but also for community, making sure businesses are open and surviving and thriving.”
Some of Washburn’s success might be due to the fact that the town fared well during the pandemic despite restrictions.
“We actually had a pretty good summer last year because we have so many outdoor activities and people still came to our area to recreate because we have the space,” said Motiff.
“Washburn is very lucky – we did not lose any businesses to COVID,” said Martinez, noting that although businesses had to close temporarily or shift from dining-in to take-out, no business folded. In fact, she said, “Several new businesses started during the pandemic and opened recently as well.”
New businesses include Scarecrow Pizza, which opened in January, and Antler Specialty Goods, a mobile coffee house truck. North Coast Coffee has new owners and a new menu. Negotiations are underway to develop the space next to the popular Café Coco into a brew pub.
Artists also are expanding their physical spaces. Karlyn Yellowbird Gallery and the Artists Squared Gallery are growing. Renowned local artist Jamie Penney-Ritter, known for her photography and vintage posters, branched out from online offerings to open a physical studio and gallery in late May.
“Washburn is starting to take off as a community of crafts people,” said Trimbo. “We’re doing what we love and offering it as a service and an education piece.”
The business models also fit the pandemic, said Martinez. Antler’s mobile coffee house worked, for example, because it served items to-go.
AdventureUS had just opened its doors on Bayfield Street when the pandemic hit. Trimbo started the business in 2018 out of her home, based on her love for sewing and being outdoors with her small children. Her innovative “snow sleeves” and business concept to sew and repair outdoor gear won her the 2019 CheqYes Spark contest, with its $5,000 award to help her open the storefront. When everyone suddenly needed face masks, Trimbo stepped up.
“No one is thankful for the pandemic,” she said. “I am grateful for the chance it gave me to serve the community.” Business grew. People searching online for face masks discovered AdventureUS. Soon she was shipping masks around the Lake Superior region, the Twin Cities area and nationwide. She hired two more employees, “and proved our ability to make good products right here in the Midwest. We were sewing as fast as we could. In the beginning even my son was on the serger.”
Trimbo called the business advantage of making face masks “Nuanced, complex. Definitely gave us a leg up. Right now, the business is farther along than it would be. At the same time, we’re excited to get back to our main goal – sewing for your outdoor lifestyle. We love sewing things and repairing things and keeping things outside of landfills.”
Trimbo credited Washburn’s smaller size for making it possible to start a business. “Our community is incredibly supportive. Washburn is accessible.”
The Chamber of Commerce’s growing presence is another indicator of the town’s business growth.
Last year, despite the pandemic, the Chamber saw a significant increase in revenue. It brought in almost $30,000 more in membership and room tax than expected in 2020, Martinez said, noting that their annual budget is usually between $70,000 – $73,000. Last year, Martinez wrote $13,000 in grants received. The Chamber garnered another $20,000 in event income with safe-distance activities and another $4,000 in non-dues revenue.
Dues remain low for members – under $200 annually. Last year, Martinez implemented a “110 percent club.” These businesses pay an extra 10 percent in dues to go towards new educational opportunities for the members’ events. The club generated more than $500 in its first year.
“The Chamber is the hub of not only the business community, but it’s also responsible for tourism and marketing the area,” said Martinez, who joined the Chamber in 2019 in a part-time role and today is full-time, salaried director. She implemented a more consistent marketing agenda.
The Chamber’s location also moved to a more public location. “To make Washburn more visible, we had to be more visible,” said Martinez. In February they moved to the remodeled historic Hawkes Building on West Bayfield Street, across from the Big Top Chautauqua kiosk. “We’ve seen a massive growth in foot traffic alone,” said Martinez. “Not just tourists, but residents, too.”
This summer, the Chamber’s new “Washburn Wednesdays” will draw visitors for the weekly farmer’s market, live music, kids’ activities, and special offers from area businesses.
And even though the community decided not to hold Homecoming (it will happen again in 2025), the Chamber will host the newly-named Washburn Brownstone Community Block Party (formerly “Brownstone Days”) the weekend of July 23-25. The community-wide event will include favorites like the North Coast Car Show, Lion’s Club Golf Outing, Washburn Garden Tour, historic Washburn Trolley Tours, plus a movie in the park and an even larger fireworks display than in years past.
“We have money from last year, so we can do more,” said Martinez, “to welcome back to some semblance of normalcy.”
For information about the Brownstone community block party visit: washburnchamber.com/events/brownstone-summerfest-2/