SCORE fosters Arrowhead mentorship

Mentorship is critical for business owners of all sizes and at all stages of development, from the “solo-preneur” just starting out to the president who has built a successful company and is ready to find a new owner.
This fall, SCORE – a national business mentoring and resource hub – is opening a new regional branch serving the Arrowhead.
Since its genesis in 1964, SCORE has grown to be the nation’s largest volunteer organization of business experts. It has more than 10,000 volunteers nationwide who serve its mission to support small firms, both existing and start up, by providing one on one mentoring, workshops and other resources, all at no cost. It is organized into local chapters. Until now, mentees in the Northland have mainly been served by mentors based out of the Twin Cities. But the need to serve the Arrowhead region is big and growing, said Marshall Hogenson, who is actively leading the effort to open the new branch this fall.
Hogenson, a University of Minnesota Duluth alumnus, has spent decades working in business throughout the world. He started volunteering with SCORE about a year ago “and really fell in love with the organization and the work we do for the business communities we serve.”
Currently, he actively mentors about 20 clients.
He sees first-hand the need for an Arrowhead branch to serve the Twin Ports, North Shore and Iron Range; although people in the region can work with SCORE mentors anywhere, a key priority of the organization is that it remains local – local mentors and partners working with local mentees.
SCORE mentors are different from consultants, Hogenson said.
“A consultant is paid and has deliverables – they will write a business plan, go out and find funding sources, build your marketing plan. As mentors, we’re different – we’re cheerleaders. There’s no such thing as a bad idea. We suspend judgment. Some of the out-there ideas have turned into robust businesses. We direct people and help them learn on their own and support them on their journey of success.”
For example, Hogenson will not write a business plan, but he will suggest the mentee write one, refer them to samples of business plans available on the SCORE website, and then review it and discuss it once it’s written.
With his current mentees, he meets anywhere from once a week to every couple months.
“It depends on what stage of interaction there is. We have mentees who have been with us for years. We’re there as a resource for them. If they want to expand their business, or find a new space, they’ll call and talk about it.”
And while SCORE began as the service club of retired executives, “which in 1964 meant a bunch of old white guys,” Hogenson said. “The world has changed a lot since then. Now, we still have a lot of retired folks who are volunteering. I’ve got one guy in Brainerd who is 90 years old. But 40% of our volunteers now are still working.”
They learn from their service, expand their base of knowledge, and bring this back into their own work, he said, which creates more experience they can then offer their mentees.
In Superior, Arctic Compressor has benefited from SCORE mentorship for five years. The manufacturer of high-pressure compressors serves primarily fire departments who use the compressors for air packs necessary for entering smoke-filled buildings. The company started as North Shore compressor, a service and repair business selling other brands of compressors. In 2008, it began manufacturing the Arctic brand. In 2018, it split off its manufacturing division as its own company.
“I used to joke at the time we were trying to build a manufacturing company, and none of us had worked in a manufacturing company, let alone built one,” said Arctic Compressor President Steve Potter.
In 2017, prompted by a radio commercial for SCORE, he reached out to the organization and was paired with two mentors in the Brainerd Lakes Area who came from manufacturing backgrounds. The mentors travel to Superior monthly (one mentor has since retired) to provide strategy planning and advice. “It was amazing to us at the time,” said Potter. “Not only is it available, but it’s available at no cost.”
They conduct the monthly mentorship like an advisory board meeting, giving a status update since the last meeting, discussing current issues, getting advice and setting goals to resolve before the next meeting. Because SCORE works closely with the local Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), the SBDC representative from Superior comes to the meetings, too.
“He brings a lot of insight on the financial side and connections to local businesses,” Potter noted.
Over the five years, they’ve tackled marketing, general sales growth and long-term planning. Said Potter; “They’ve led us through longer term strategy planning we didn’t know how to do or had been avoiding.” The monthly meeting gives them the chance to discuss current challenges, such as supply chain issues, hiring workers and inflation.
The monthly deadline and accountability help the company stay on top of things and make progress, Potter said. Early on, their mentors started with the direction to set three goals that can be achieved by next month, and that has been a strong motivator to continue progressing.
Potter recalled, “When we first started with them, they encouraged us to build a five-year plan. It was – ‘Dream big! See if you can achieve it.’ Working out that plan, I didn’t know if it was realistic for that to be possible. Not to say we’ve hit all the goals in that time period, but we’re much further ahead than we would be without their help.”
Potter added that SCORE matched them with two mentors who were a good match for the company and its needs. And if the mentors didn’t have direct experience with an issue, they would reach out to other mentors in the organization. “Over the years, there are six or eight other SCORE mentors I’ve talked with about specific issues,” he said.
For Chris Wicker, the organization is a family heritage. His father was a SCORE client many years ago when he started a computer repair company in St Paul. After Wicker finished six years of Air Force service and then work as a private contractor with the U.S. military, he moved to Tampa Bay in 2012 and started a cleaning company. But he found himself struggling with the stress of starting a business and returning to civilian life.
“After a one year of business, I became a SCORE client, just like my dad, and the mentor got me through the next year. He made us profitable, organized and motivated me to keep up the work.” In 2019, Wicker sold the business profitably.
In early 2020, he accepted a position with a consulting firm and moved back to Minnesota. Then the pandemic started, and his job evaporated.
“I found myself just moved here, sitting by myself, my son doing work from home, my wife doing work from home.” He rejoined SCORE to get himself back out there and do something.
“I’m really grateful to SCORE for giving me my motivation for the work life again.”
He used the motivation to pursue an education in finance, pass several licensing exams, and now works as a financial advisor. It’s another iteration of his passion for helping people. And – perhaps not surprisingly – he not only serves as a mentor with SCORE, but this spring took the role as co-chair of SCORE Twin Cities, one of the largest chapters in the Midwest and among the top 20 chapters in the nation.
The need for SCORE services at this time, Wicker said, are tremendous. During COVID, SCORE saw an average of 75 new mentoring requests per week. Today, the average is 40-50. He sees two major trends among the business owners and entrepreneurs contacting them now. “There are people who have saved up enough to start their own business, or somebody is in a position of dire need and needs to start their business.”
Timing is perfect to open the Arrowhead branch, according to Wicker.
“We have had a lot of time building and mastering our processes in the Twin Cities and outlying areas. But distance has created a challenge for some of the communities who have those main street businesses. … Those are exactly the businesses in a position to step back up and get out there and open those doors. We’re reaching out into the Arrowhead so when those entrepreneurs are ready, we’re there to walk them through it.”
Introduction meetings for local mentors and community partners in the Arrowhead will happen later this fall. Said Wicker, “We need the experts – in Duluth, on Lake Superior, ready to go into retirement, and similarly people who went to college in Duluth and in their mid-30s, experts in website development and PR. There is no age qualification to be an expert. We know those people are out there.”
For more information, visit twincities.score.org.