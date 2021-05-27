Roundabouts becoming more commonplace for safety, efficiency

Roundabouts are present all over the U.S. Locally, they can be found in Superior, Hermantown, Chisholm, Hibbing, Moose Lake and Cloquet.
Soon, Duluth will have its first roundabout, too. The intersection of Jean Duluth Road, Snively Road and Glenwood Street, which currently features a four-way stop, will be converted into a roundabout by September 2022.
In our region, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), and Saint Louis County Public Works, along with municipalities and the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council, work collaboratively. The planning, design and implementation depends on whether the roadway is a state or county road or city street.
History
Roundabouts are growing in popularity due to their verifiable improvements in roadway safety and more efficient traffic flow. Wisconsin currently boasts just over 500 of roundabouts; Minnesota has about 200.
“Roundabouts in the United States first started entering our consciousness in the 1990s,” said Vic Lund, traffic engineer with St. Louis County Public Works. “Wisconsin was one of the early leaders, with the first one in Minnesota being added in 1995. They really started taking off here in Minnesota between 2000 and 2005.”
The increased popularity of roundabouts boils down to driver safety, the improvement of traffic operations, and reduced intersection maintenance.
Safety
“The biggest benefit of roundabouts is safety,” said Dan Bieberitz, northwest region traffic safety engineer-WisDOT. “There are 32 conflict points at a regular intersection, and a single-lane roundabout can reduce that to eight. In Wisconsin, fatal and serious injury crashes decrease by 50% when we add roundabouts.” Bieberitz noted that 21% of all traffic fatalities, and 50% of serious injury crashes, occur at intersections, making the safety component of roundabouts even more compelling.
“The beauty of a roundabout is that they reduce fatal and serious injury accidents,” added Jim Miles, MnDOT district traffic engineer. “When conflict points are 90-degree angles, they are a recipe for T-bone crashes. While no crash is a good crash, we mostly see ‘merging and diverging crashes’ with roundabouts.”
A 2017 MnDOT report demonstrated an 86% reduction in fatal crash rates at intersections where roundabouts have been installed and an 83% reduction in the serious injury crash rate.
“That’s why we love ‘em!” Miles emphasized. “We’re trying to drive down fatalities.”
“Fatal and serious injury crashes are unacceptable,” Lund said. “Roundabouts reduce conflict points and eliminate right-angle conflict points. If you collide, you’re going to side-swipe each other. It’s inconvenient, but you can still go home afterwards.”
However, roundabouts aren’t appropriate for every intersection, particularly in highly-congested areas. They are typically more well-suited for isolated intersections.
Improvement in traffic operations
Roundabouts decrease delays and stops for drivers.
Using the Rodel model (a tool used by traffic engineers), Lund explained that, “Today, during A.M. peak hours, it would have taken an average of 100-130 seconds per vehicle to get through the Jean Duluth Road intersection. The model tells us that, with a roundabout, that would drop to 5-10 seconds per vehicle, or 20-30 seconds for a traffic signal.”
Reduced maintenance
Signals at intersections require regular maintenance to remain in good working order, resulting in detours and delays for drivers and potential safety concerns for repair crews. Not so with a roundabout.
“Bulbs and/or LEDs burn out on traffic lights,” Lund said. “We have to get a bucket truck out to change it. This exposes the maintenance crews to elevated risk. Signalized intersections also work by detection – such as a loop detector or video detection, which can also fail. Roundabouts don’t have these types of failures.”
Pedestrian safety
The implementation of splitter islands, pedestrian landings and refuge islands means those traveling by foot only have to walk across one lane of traffic before they find a safe refuge. A 2017 MnDOT study looking at 126 roundabout sites found 57-58% fewer pedestrian crashes in roundabouts versus control sites.
The study found a 3-4% reduction in bicycle crashes in a roundabout versus a control site. Bicyclists can either dismount and walk their bike across the lane like a pedestrian or drive their bike in a regular traffic lane, since bicycles are legally classified as vehicles.
Miles himself is a resident of and regular bicyclist in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood, where the new roundabout is being constructed. “I ride on Jean Duluth Road, and most days, I get into the lane and ‘become a car,’” he said. “It’ll be interesting to see how I feel about this once the roundabout is built. From a bicyclist’s standpoint, though, they really provide the opportunity for additional safety.”
Costs
In Wisconsin, the cost of installing a roundabout is approximately $1.5-2 million. Higher-speed roundabouts cost more due to the necessary acquisition of more rights-of-way and adding splitter islands. A standard intersection with numerous variables usually costs about a million dollars.
Minnesota roundabouts, by comparison, come in at about $2-2.3 million. The Hermantown roundabout, at the intersection of Midway and Maple Grove Roads, came in at $2.1 million.
Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) federal funding provides a large source of funding. City and county coffers also chip in, typically through property taxes, as do state aid funds like the gas tax and vehicle registration fees. MnDOT can also use regular construction program funding. A transportation sales tax comes into play, too; in Minnesota, counties can leverage ½ of 1% sales tax to be used solely for road construction.
Funding sources depend on the partners and location of the intersection. For the Superior roundabout, a WisDOT and City of Superior joint project, the city paid 25% of the design fee of the USH 2 and Garfield/Belknap roundabout. The city also paid 100% of the Garfield Street connection to the roundabout (north leg), according to Bieberitz.
The upcoming Jean Duluth Road roundabout will involve St. Louis County and the City of Duluth.
Despite the significant costs, many believe the safety of roundabouts makes them worth every penny. “Minnesota is in the bottom three, as far as traffic fatalities by state, and roundabouts have a big part to play in that,” Lund noted.
Looking ahead
Besides the Jean Duluth Road roundabout, three more Minnesota roundabouts – at Swan River, Iron Junction, and Hermantown – are currently in the design phase.
Wisconsin has many more in the works, too. “At WisDOT, our construction projects are introduced generally six years before actual construction, which allows time to do environmental, surveying, right-of-way acquisition (if any is needed) and design plans,” Bieberitz said. “In the Northwest Region, which includes 20 counties, we have approximately 60 roundabouts (including local roundabouts) with another six roundabouts being planned in the future.”
Public support
While many have expressed an initial apprehension about roundabouts, public perception is changing. “When roundabouts first came out, they were a very difficult sell,” Miles said. “People were intimidated. But as they become more prevalent, we hope they’ll become second nature to people.”
“Citizens are actually starting to ask for roundabouts in rural settings,” said Bieberitz. “So that is really good to see.”