Ride the good line

Jeremy Kershaw – father, cyclist, racing entrepreneur and registered nurse – credits his “endless energy level” with giving him the stamina to achieve challenging goals.
Take, for example, a 2017 unsupported 2,745-mile bike ride in the Great Divide ultra-distance race that traverses the length of the Rocky Mountains. Or, closer to home, consider his founding of Heck of the North Productions and 14 years of racing events to promote community in Northeastern Minnesota through gravel-road cycling. His Heck of the North bicycle race series, started in 2009, has become a major visitor draw and economic driver for the Minnesota Arrowhead recreation scene.
The remote, chunky gravel roads of rural Lake and Cook counties in Minnesota’s Arrowhead may not seem like a tourist attraction at first glance, but Kershaw has found a niche in providing a unique cycling experience with grueling races. He fuels demand by tapping Minnesota-based sponsors who provide prizes and giveaways, and by using savvy marketing.
Bicycle nerds, nature lovers, and fitness fanatics enter the races for the chance to get the “Heck feel,” which Kershaw describes as “a sense of accomplishment, wonder and community with other riders and this beautiful part of the world.” That’s right – riders pay to take on a frame-crunching, lung-straining adventure that often ends in tears – of either joy or pain.
An extreme racer himself, Kershaw discovered his business niche during a couple gravel-ride epiphanies in spring 2009. Covered in the sweat and dust of the Ragnarok 105 race on the steep farm roads of Red Wing, Minn., in April that year and then again the next month on the Almanzo 100, another gravel cycling beast in Northfield, Kershaw realized doing this is what he loved. He also realized northern Minnesota’s vast network of back roads could create similar experiences.
“What was most unique to me was the group of riders that were showing up to these events and the use of the rural, and the back roads and unpaved roads. Just the nature of using fieldnotes (now known as cue cards), with no aid stations. I think there was a feel of the event that was very different from all the other cycling events I’d ever done.”
Then Kershaw got to work. “I started doing a lot of driving and riding to piece together the routes that were new to me but that locals obviously knew about.” Kershaw used his blog to create interest among cycling friends for his first offering: a free race in fall of 2009 that he called “Heck of the North.”
Kershaw did not intend to start a business. “It was very much, ‘Let’s see how it goes.’ We didn’t have permits, we didn’t have insurance and we ran solely off my blog posts. People famously sent in postcards for entries, and the races were free.”
But Kershaw saw an opportunity to combine his love of bike riding with his business sense. Since 2009, the Heck series has grown to three races a year from the original one, driven by constant growth in rider demand. Online registration for every Heck event fills up months before race day, with a waiting list. The Heck repertoire includes Le Grand Du Nord races from Grand Marais along the Lake Superior shore in May; The Fox, a 120-mile two-day/one-night bike-packing race from Finland to Grand Marais on the last weekend of July; and the original Heck of the North gravel classics that begin north of Two Harbors before heading into the hinterland on Oct. 1.
The races have evolved to feature various length options, with rides of 100, 55 and 20 miles available for both the Le Grand du Nord and Heck of the North. “It grew and grew, and we decided why don’t we introduce shorter events,” said Kershaw. “And that gets into the business model. We joke that the shorter rides are a gateway drug to the longer races.”
Racer Ruurd Schoolderman has done all of the Heck events many times. Like Kershaw, he agrees there is a “Heck feel.”
“The Heck experience is about challenging yourself in the beautiful, remote setting of the Superior National Forest,” Schoolderman said. “It is the experience of traversing terra-incognita following cue-card directions, and wondering where you may end up. It’s about not knowing if you’ll succeed, and testing your grit. But it’s also about the spontaneous conversations with like-minded souls. It’s about community and sharing an experience.”
With continued demand from participants, Kershaw took aim at a larger scale when he registered Heck Productions as an LLC and started charging an entry fee for the races. It was a hard decision for Kershaw the cyclist, but a necessary one for Kershaw the husband and father of two.
“It really went against the gravel ethos that riding was always free and donation-only. Frankly, we found that that was not sustainable for our family or financially. I got some pushback, but not as much as I expected. We found that when there’s money at stake, people commit in different ways. They get out of bed and go do the race.”
Even today, Kershaw struggles to name his Heck events a business. “This is an on-going debate we have: ‘What class of business is this?’ We create something. I consider it a creative product. It’s never a widget. I never looked at it as product-based. It was never about numbers. It’s always been about the experience.”
Racers agree that the experience feeds off of the Northwoods setting, which Schoolderman describes as “rugged, remote, where you may run into a bear, brother wolf or moose. It’s an irresistible attraction for the gravel rider who is looking for the X-factor.”
Leah Gruhn, another veteran Heck event rider, highlights the setting and the ethos of gravel road events. “Any total amateur can show up, no license is needed, ride whatever bike you’ve got, and either push yourself or cruise with friends out on the course. There is still much work to be done to make gravel cycling more inclusive, but as far as bike racing goes, gravel events tend to have lower barriers to entry.”
Gruhn, who lives in Duluth, also notes the tourism aspect of the events. “The Heck races take place in the north woods with finish lines in communities on the North Shore of Lake Superior. What’s better than spending time at a brewery or restaurant with friends in a beautiful setting after a fun challenge? Additionally, many of the racers are based in the Twin Cities and given their rather far travel time, many racers make a weekend of it and camp out before and after the races. This extra time shared with folks in the cycling community creates strong bonds amongst the racers.”
Organizing and promoting the events are a creative outlet for Kershaw outside his day job as a psychiatric nurse at Essentia in Duluth. He enjoys greeting riders – capped at 700 for Le Grand and Heck of the North – at the end of the races. “It’s a release for me, energy-wise, for better or worse. There is absolutely no reason why people need validation from me at the finish line for what they did. I am there at the finish line for my own satisfaction to see people come across.
“The design element is another creative outlet for me. Either trying to work on fresh design, trying to work on logos, or working on the photography aspect of the races.” Kershaw designs his own ACE – Adventure Cycling Equipment – line of bicycle accessories and experiments with T-shirts, fonts and logos, all of which he sees as integral to the race experience. “I view kits as advertising for us. People think, ‘Hey, I want to be part of that look.’ I put energy into that look.”
Kershaw’s events have grown beyond one-person operations. The Le Grand and Heck of the North races have 20 to 30 volunteers, who get compensated for different levels of involvement. For Kershaw, volunteers are a major part of the event. He sees them as adding to the event experience themselves, as interactions with volunteers at checkpoints are often what get riders through a long day in the saddle. Kershaw thanks his wife, Avesa, for her role as Heck Production’s volunteer coordinator. “It would sink me if I had to run volunteers myself. It’s very much a family business.”
Nowadays, Kershaw also has two or three captains at the mid-race checkpoints at the different distances on race days. He also contracts for some jobs. “I’m getting better at finding people to do the labor part, to get services to do what I used to do, like haul highway signs. It was a huge deal. That’s arguably the most dangerous part of my job – placing highways signs. I’m backing up on highways and getting out and not paying attention, and signs are blowing off trailers, and just stuff like that. I’m trying to find ways to allow me to spend time where it matters most, and that’s person-to-person interface.”
For Kershaw, who created the bike races out of his kitchen, his energy has indeed served him well as a rider and as a race organizer. Today his main question is where to stop. “I don’t know how much I want to grow it anymore. I’m always wondering where that maximum level is, where riders lose the feel that they want. We want to stay closer to the grassroots model, as opposed to having ESPN covering our event.”
Kershaw’s motto for his bike races – “Ride the Good Line” – is an apt motto for his business model and for his life. He acknowledges he “stumbled into something” in creating a financially sustainable, top-notch experience that keeps people returning for the adventure.
A short Blue Forest Films documentary, “The Good Line – A Gravel Cycling Film,” featuring Kershaw expresses how he views the intersection of gravel cycling and mental health.
“In gravel cycling there is a line that you just have to take to get through a corner or you inherently just take because gravity pushes you that way,” he says in the film. “To me, Ride the Good Line is some sort of balance when you’re riding and also in life, of trying to find that way through life or that way down the gravel road that just is slightly easier and maybe the smart way to go.”