Regional cooperative expands producers’ reach

Every Tuesday, the Bayfield Foods Cooperative building just west of Ashland comes to life as employees and volunteers assemble some 300 boxes of vegetables and meats to pack into one of their three delivery vans and take to distribution sites as far south as Minocqua and north as Grand Marais.
The 22-member cooperative is a growing enterprise – it will soon move operations into a much larger 3,200-square foot building with bigger walk-in freezer and refrigeration units and a loading area that will allow vehicles to drive inside and out of the weather for loading and unloading.
When the co-op was established 12 years ago, it was created with the idea of expanding markets for farmers, said Jason Fischbach, the University of Wisconsin-Extension agriculture agent for Ashland and Bayfield counties.
“In northern Wisconsin, our market area in terms of population is pretty small,” said Fischbach, who also operates a family farm with his wife, Melissa. “It’s very difficult, impossible really, to compete solely on price, so we need to provide a superior product and connect it with people.”
Fischbach said the first effort was to follow in the footsteps of the Bayfield orchard growers, who have successfully created a “fruit loop” that lures visitors into the orchards where they visit orchard stores, pick their own fruit, or buy ready-picked. The food co-op tried a “harvest trail” that offered people the chance to visit farms on specified dates and included a harvest trail dinner. More importantly, it got farmers working together.
In 2011 the group started a Lake Superior Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) model that gave farmers a profitable margin and also gave consumers more of what they are looking for. Fast forward to the present, and what is now Bayfield Foods Cooperative is a three-pronged marketing machine, offering wholesale options for grocery stores and restaurants, customizable boxes for CSA members, and a farm-to-doorstep option, giving one-time shoppers the chance to order food or gift boxes shipped anywhere in Wisconsin or Minnesota.
The co-op has grown from what was an all-volunteer organization to the point they now have one full-time and three part-time staff, including a general manager, delivery drivers, a CSA manager and a bookkeeper.
General Manager Brian Clements says the CSA program is the largest part of their business, a piece that doubled during the pandemic, when people wanted to be able to pick up their food and know where it came from. So far this year, Clements says the demand doesn’t seem to have dropped.
Fischbach said one of the keys to the Bayfield Foods success is they have worked diligently to provide customers with a great shopping experience, made possible when the co-op invested in a software system that allowed consumers to customize their food boxes.
“It used to be, you got what you got,” he said. “Even if you don’t like kohlrabi, if that’s what a farmer had a lot of, you’d end up with a lot of kohlrabi. Now if you hate kohlrabi, you can tell us, and you’ll never get kohlrabi.”
And with members such as Cafe Coco, Starlit Kitchens bakery, Happy Hollow Creamery and various meat producers, even in the months when there aren’t many fresh vegetables, the co-op can still create satisfying options.
Clements said that ability to customize is a hit with consumers.
“They really seem to like the products and like supporting local farmers,” he said.
Clements, whose own Northcroft Farm is a co-op member, said being part of the co-op has been good for his business.
“The farmers can share marketing and delivery resources, and farmers can focus on what they are good at – producing food,” he said.
Clements came to the region from Washington, D.C. to attend Northland College in Ashland and major in environmental studies. He graduated in 2009.
“Right when the economy was in a free fall,” he said with a grin. But he found his calling in agriculture, at first renting a half acre of land from a friend before purchasing his own 37 acres seven years ago. Now he and his wife, Emily Schlager, grow vegetables with a focus on fresh salad greens. They have three hoop houses as well as a fenced in garden area, with plans to expand. What was once a garage is now a vegetable washing and sanitizing facility, complete with a washing machine serving as a giant salad spinner for the greens.
Now he is sending 200 pounds of lettuce into the world each week. He estimates about 35 percent of his farm revenue is realized through co-op sales.
Board president Fred Faye, who owns Happy Hollow Creamery with his wife, Kelly, has been part of the co-op since 2012. As someone who primarily sells six types of sheep milk cheeses directly to customers at Duluth and Bayfield farmer’s markets and wholesale to grocery stores and restaurants, he said until recently the co-op accounted for a small part of his sales, but he felt it offered a great deal of visibility for his artisan cheeses.
Last year, however, his CSA sales tripled when people no longer wanted to venture out to purchase food in person.
“It saved my bacon to be part of the co-op,” he said.
Like Happy Hollow Creamery, Wild Hollow farm sees the co-op as an important piece of their marketing strategy. Melissa and Jason Fischbach have operated the farm for the past 17 years while raising four children, now ranging in age from 8 to 16.
“We tried a lot of things,” Melissa said. “Poultry, pigs, veggies, and now flowers. That seems to be the one that stuck.”
They still grow vegetables for sale, but now Wild Hollow is known for the vibrant flowers available in local grocery stores, sold for special events such as weddings, and sold through the co-op flower share.
“The flowers fit well with our markets, and for me, it’s been a huge creative outlet,” she said.
The flowers are grown in six high tunnels as well as in fields.
“In some ways, flowers take a lot more planning than vegetables,” she said. “You have to think about colors, shapes, sizes and when things will bloom. All winter is spent with spreadsheets figuring it out.”
She says the co-op allows Wild Hollow to sell outside the immediate region and reach a larger market.
Just how large will that market get?
Jason Fischbach said the Bayfield Food Cooperative is at the point where a lot of critical decisions need to be made regarding the size and scale of the operation. He said steps are being made in hiring a general manager and expanding the physical plant.
“There is an amazing amount of potential still there,” he said. “The range of our products is incredible with over 150 different items available.”
He points to the pandemic gift boxes as an area that could be expanded upon.
“Last October, there was no (Bayfield) Apple Festival,” he said. “So we put together an Apple Fest Box of favorite festival foods, thinking we’d sell maybe 100. We sold almost 700. Gift boxes are a value-added product we could sell.”
Fischbach said while it’s great that people want to support local farmers, a marketing strategy that is basically saying “please support us poor farmers” isn’t the right approach, in his opinion.
“We need to supply a great product and make it easy for customers to have a great experience they are willing to pay a little more for,” he said. “We need to make something that meets their needs, that tastes better and is healthier for them.”
Fischbach said there aren’t lots of cooperatives that have reached the level of success that the Bayfield Food Cooperative has.
“I can’t emphasize enough how hard the organizing part is,” he said. “Getting 22 hard-headed farmers together to agree on anything is a challenge.”
But over the past 12 years, with some shepherding, they have developed policies, plans and procedures that have served the business well.
He said this next year will be an interesting one to see what customers do in a post-pandemic environment.
“We just lived through the world’s greatest marketing program for food,” he said. “I hope we seized it well enough.”