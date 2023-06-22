Region flying steady

Northland defies economic instability – for now
Three years after the COVID pandemic began, there’s no end to the talk about an economic crisis and major social changes waiting to pounce on the United States and much of the world.
It has long been felt Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin are somewhat insulated from the worst of such things, with universal problems hitting our region much lighter and later than elsewhere. And that seems to be the case again, based on comments BusinessNorth received in May from seasoned veterans in the fields of banking, commercial real estate and urban planning. Despite inflation, higher interest rates, a handful of bank runs and a possible federal debt default, there’s optimism that Duluth-Superior and surrounding counties might dodge the bullet.
“We never fly high when everyone else does, and never fly low when everyone else does. That’s a good thing,” said Brad Roden, CEO at National Bank of Commerce in Superior.
Property broker Greg Follmer gave a specific example involving the commercial real estate/apartment market, where some big city landlords are defaulting on loans because higher interest rates have eliminated their profit margin.
“They’ve got major office market problems, and we don’t. Our market wasn’t overbuilt,” he observed.
The Head of the Lakes, Follmer also noted, contains many older structures that can be converted into housing units, such as condos for senior citizens, adding vitality to downtowns and opening up single family homes for younger couples.
Unfortunately, the country’s economic turmoil extends beyond the real estate market. In the broader business world, higher interest rates will impact decisions made by everyone who has borrowed money to buy a company, expand their firm, add space and/or inventory or remodel. Those loans, usually short-term, were likely issued when interest was at its lowest rate in decades. As they reach maturity, interest has spiked upwards, substantially increasing the borrower’s payment.
This cost factor directly affects numerous market segments, including automobile sales and building construction. Indirectly, it impacts how much consumers will spend at retail stores, restaurants, lodging properties, appliance stores, recreation outlets and even travel.
Some good news
For 2023, considerable construction work is already on the books for our area. Contractors anticipate it will be a very good year. According Adam Fulton, the city of Duluth’s deputy director of planning and economic development, the larger projects include:
• Historic old Central High School in Duluth. It will be converted into housing in a development to be called Zenith Apartments. Saturday Properties of Minneapolis will create 120 units in a project costing approximately $46 million.
• On Central Entrance near Palm and Blackman, the Arris Apartments are being constructed by Amcon. Two Hundred new units are being built at a cost of $40 million. The building will be 47 feet tall.
• Wadena West is being constructed by Center City Housing Corp. It will offer 60 units of affordable housing.
• In an ongoing project, St. Luke’s is building a $58 million, 82,000 square-foot vertical expansion of its “A” building. It includes adding three stories for nearly 60 new private cardiac and intensive care hospital rooms.
• Across East First Street, the Northland/St. Luke’s Hospital Ramp is past its useful life and will be reconstructed. A $14 million state-funded, city-owned parking ramp will take its place.
• A student center is being constructed at The College of St. Scholastica. Almost $64 million has been raised for that project and future campus investments.
• Work will continue on I-35 in Duluth and at the newer Central High School, which closed a decade ago.
• A bonding bill approved by the Legislature allocates $10 million toward a justice center in Cloquet that could cost approximately $65 million. The bill also includes $3.6 million for Vermilion Community College, $8.3 million for Lake Superior College, $3 million for the Chisholm Sports Arena, $3 million for a public safety/training center in Hibbing, $13 million for Spirit Mountain in Duluth, $6.5 million for the Hermantown Ice Arena, $4.5 million for the Duluth Armory renovation and $1.8 million for a water, sewer and treatment plant in the city of Rice Lake.
“We’ve got so much construction work under contract that it’s bizarre,” Follmer said.
“We’re trying to focus on the public sector. It will continue to remain strong,” explained Dan Markham, director of operations at the Kraus-Anderson Duluth office. He noted that the Minnesota Legislature adjourned in 2022 without passing a bonding bill, so many of those projects are included in this year’s allocation. “There will be another bonding bill next year when they’re likely to go back to the even-year cycle. Hopefully that will get us through the recession, if there is one.”
Markham, however, noted that construction tends to be a lagging indicator of the economy. What the longer-term trend might be remains unknown. One big question is whether the pandemic’s “work-from-home” experiment will become permanent.
Aaron Barnard, senior director at Cushman & Wakefield commercial real estate brokers in Minneapolis, observed that work continues on metro office projects already in progress, but the number of new developments is slowing as employers look for ways to get workers back to traditional office buildings.
“Work from home is still being decided, but it feels like it’s here to stay – it’s three days a week, give or take.” To get employees back, metro employers need to offer amenity-laden fun space, lounges, outdoor patios and/or outdoor gaming space, he said.
“During the pandemic, people created dedicated home offices that were appointed as well as their work environment, if not nicer. Now, employers are competing with that. They’re needing to provide creative, fun space,” Barnard said.
So far, that’s not an issue in Duluth, said Marva Beckman-Lasky, vice president/asset manager at Duluth’s Atwater Group. “All tenants seem happy with their spaces,” she said. But in the Twin Cities metro, where Atwater also owns office space, some tenants are seeking shorter-term leases and others are downsizing their footprints.
Nerve-wracking situation
With inflation and interest rates constantly in the national news, however, people are getting nervous everywhere. Activity in the broader marketplace justifies some concern.
Beckman-Lasky, for instance, noted that sales of commercial real estate have slowed considerably in the bigger metro, with higher interest rates likely a factor.
Even though National Bank of Commerce has little exposure to big office projects, “Obviously the higher rates are affecting our customers. We’re seeing a weakening of demand. Some projects worked at 4% but won’t at 8%,” Roden said.
This also comes into play as existing commercial loans approach maturity. Many were put on the books five years ago at historically low rates. Rates are closer to 8% now, which will add to the borrowers’ ongoing business costs, Roden explained.
Meanwhile, lending requirements have become tighter. Community banks typically stress test a loan to see if it can withstand an interest change of 100 basis points. But with its desire to quickly calm inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank has raised rates by 400 points in barely more than a year, raising questions about how borrowers will pay the higher cost.
“As far as balloon payments, some companies on the coasts are just walking away and giving the loans back to the banks,” Roden said. “We haven’t seen any of that locally. At our institution, everything we do is backed by a personal guarantee. They usually hold true to it. That’s not the same in large markets.”
Financial institutions that rely heavily on income from mortgages face a different problem. People who pay very low interest rates on their existing mortgage – perhaps below 3% – are unlikely right now to buy a newer home having loan interest of 6% or higher. In many cases, they’re willing to wait until rates drop.
On a brighter note, area banks are not in a precarious position similar to Silicon Valley Bank, where almost 94% of deposits were not insured by the FDIC. The agency only insures individual accounts up to $250,000. Roden said about 80% of deposits are insured at NBC.
At a standstill
The evidence is anecdotal, but Steve Bragg is fairly sure high interest rates are behind the lack of inventory at Calhoun, the broker of businesses where he works. Like residential homes, there are hardly any companies for sale in the area right now. It’s almost a rerun to conditions during COVID, when many people were reluctant to be involved in face-to-face negotiations.
“Around 2012, I had as many as 40 listings, and near 2020, I ran from 16 to 20. But now, I have nothing to list,” said Bragg, who has been a business broker for about 28 years. “Potential buyers are sketchy because there’s the potential for a recession.”
What little business he’s seen has been within companies, with the owner selling to employees or relatives. Bragg has been able to capitalize on that by handling some of the complicated paperwork, but in most cases, both sides have already agreed to the transaction.
He also noted that some potential buyers have learned they can make as much by working for somebody else as they can working for themselves. And they can do it without assuming financial risk. That option isn’t possible in every industry, but it’s possible in some that require highly skilled workers.
Despite the Northland’s slow-moving pace, some still favor flying under the radar during times of upheaval.
“Real estate is good in Duluth. Retail, small business growth and the industrial sector are great. Some people are coming here from other places to escape traffic jams and crowds. This is a good place to be right now,” Follmer said.