Printing industry in a box

Paper shortage, increasing demand creates major crunch
Printing businesses are in a bind.
A tight supply of paper coupled with increased demand has printers scrambling to meet customer orders.
“I used to spend most of my day finding new customers,” said Ed Hendrickson, vice president at Pro Print, a printing company in Duluth. “A great percentage of my days now is sourcing paper for jobs. There’s a very big shortage of paper out there right now.”
Several factors are contributing to the crunch, according to Hendrickson.
A decline in the number of coated paper printing machines nationwide, reduced paper demand during the pandemic, a resulting changeover among paper producers to manufacture more profitable products, and a rebound in demand have tightened paper supply, said Hendrickson.
“In 2000, there were 99 coated paper machines (in the nation),” he said. “In 2019, there were 12. As there’s been a decline in capacity, there’s also been an increase in demand.”
Paper demand collapsed during the pandemic as schools and businesses across the country reduced printing projects.
Orders for promotional materials for business conferences, community celebrations, concerts, and other social events also flattened.
At the same time, consumers turned to online ordering, creating a need for more paper-based shipping products. Paper producers responded by making more packaging materials and cardboard for shipping boxes.
“What’s happening is the paper producers are converting over to what they can make money on and that makes the paper world in a world of hurt,” Hendrickson said.
Mill slowdowns during the pandemic along with labor shortages among paper producers and in the trucking industry, are also impacting the paper supply, according to regional printers.
At W.A. Fisher in Virginia, strategic planning is the key to ordering paper products, said Jeff Leese, W.A. Fisher president.
“Number 10 envelopes is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Leese. “From the day I would order, it used to be four to five days max. It’s now three to four months. Now, I have to order a three-month supply every three months.”
Printing paper is also back logged, said Leese. “Two years ago, they had everything I needed. Now, they say, ‘It’s like that’s not available’.”
Paper for business brochures is another product very hard to find, he said. “There’s mass quantity limits being put in place by some paper suppliers. Luckily, I’ve been able to keep up with it, so we haven’t had many issues.”
As events such as job fairs, weddings and community celebrations are again being scheduled, paper demand is on the rise, he said. “I’ve been keeping a higher inventory just to have stuff,” said Leese.
At Arrowhead Printing in Duluth, the company is adapting to meet customer needs, said Dan Ericksen, vice president. “What we’ve been doing is using alternative weights and finishes. We can add an aqueous coating to a silk or a satin so the customer gets what they’re looking for.”
The scope of the paper shortage is something Ericksen and staff have never experienced. “It’s very interesting,” said Ericksen. “There’s a lot of shortages. It’s unlike anything any of us have ever seen.”
Envelope shortages began appearing last fall, he said. “You used to be able to order them and get them overnight. Now, you’re waiting weeks.”
Buying sheets of paper is a major problem for every printer he said. “We could order 50,000 sheets of a certain paper without a problem. Now, if you order 5,000 sheets, you may not get it.”
Arrowhead Printing has been able to obtain some types of papers from other printers, who in turn access certain papers from Arrowhead Printing, he said.
“Probably the biggest thing we’re seeing is where we have relationships with printers from out of the region, they’ve been utilizing us and we’ve been utilizing them,” he said.
Unless a printer has an existing business connection with a paper distributor, it’s very difficult to get paper, said Ericksen. “The way it is now, if you don’t have a relationship with a vendor, they’re not taking any new customers.”
It’s not just paper for day-to-day clients that’s a problem. Heading into the 2022 elections, there’s major worries about securing paper for political fliers and even for polling places, said Ericksen.
“There’s huge concern there,” said Ericksen. “We do political work and we’re already pre-planning for political mailings.”
PRINTING United Alliance, a Fairfax,Virginia-based trade association, has brought the election issue to Congress.
A roundtable discussion among printing and paper industry leaders along with government stakeholders, was held in March in Washington D.C. to raise awareness of the issue and work to alleviate paper shortages and supply chain challenges.
“The Alliance is raising the profile of the printing industry and the special challenges and constraints it faces due to far-reaching supply chain issues,” said Ford Bowers, PRINTING Alliance chief executive officer. “Printing is an essential industry, and nothing highlights its essential nature more than the fact that, without printing, faith in our democratic process and elections are at risk.”
Election vendors, state and local elections officials and the Election Assistance Commission also attended the roundtable.
“As states prepare for upcoming elections, the last thing election officials should have to worry about is a paper supply shortage impacting ballots and envelopes,” U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Committee on House Administration ranking member said. “Unfortunately, this is a complex issue and does not have an immediate solution. That’s why it’s critical to bring together key stakeholders and industry leaders as we work toward identifying solutions to ensure every eligible American is able to exercise their right to vote.”
To address and track updates to the paper supply chain issues, PRINTING Alliance has launched a dedicated resource Supply Chain Resource Channel at printing.org/library/supply-chain-resources.
As a result of all the factors, paper costs have risen about 45% in the last year, said Hendrickson.Along with rising domestic paper costs, the cost of imported paper has also skyrocketed as shipping container costs are 10 times higher than before the pandemic, he said.
Pro Print is working to find paper that meets customers’ needs, said Hendrickson. “We’re trying to get customers to change grades or weights so they can still get their product. The paper industry is in a flux. We had hoped this would be better last fall, but it hasn’t gotten better. Somehow, this has to get ironed out.”
So while business is strong for printers, securing paper may remain a challenge into 2023, according to Ericksen.
“There’s always been ebbs and flows in the paper industry,” said Ericksen. “It’s going gangbusters right now. But nobody can get paper.”