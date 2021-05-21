Park Financial concludes consolidation this weekend

The century-old Park State Bank banner will fly over a much-larger footprint Monday when holding company Park Financial Group acquires Mesaba Bancshares, which owns American Bank of the North and the Lake Bank.
Park Financial, formed in 2014, has grown its assets to nearly a billion dollars through a series of acquisitions in which the small company bought larger ones. In 2015, the holding company announced plans to acquire Park State, a state-chartered Duluth bank having a Twin Cities branch and less than $40 million in assets. Then late in 2017, it announced plans to bring Pioneer National Bank, also of Duluth, into the mix. At the time, Pioneer’s assets were near $90 million.
“Back then, we were the two smallest banks in Duluth,” said Bud Baker, who joined Park Financial from Pioneer National Bank. When regulators approved the merger in 2018, the holding company owned four Duluth branches and the Minneapolis office.
Through its American Bank of the North brand, Mesaba Bancshares brings nine Iron Range offices, a St. Paul loan production office, a mortgage unit and investment services to the mix. The merger also adds offices in Two Harbors and Silver Bay branded Lake State Bank, where President Steve McLachlan intends to retire in June. Lake State was already part of Mesaba Bancshares prior to the latest merger.
Baker, who has been named Duluth market president for Park State, said the accelerated pace of bank consolidation, in Duluth and nationwide, is being fueled by regulations that were enacted in 2010 to prevent another Great Recession. The Dodd-Frank rules were designed to protect American taxpayers and consumers, but many proved too costly for small family bank companies to absorb. American Bank of the North, for example, added four dedicated compliance officers to its staff.
“The compliance push is large and very expensive,” commented American Bank of the North CEO Rob Marwick.
“You either have to gobble or get gobbled. You just can’t afford to be a little bank anymore,” said Baker, who began his career at Republic Bank and also gained experience at Beacon Bank.
That said, “We will still have the same community bank philosophy,” said Marwick, who was named Park State’s northern market president. “It’s a key to our success.”
Some history
Park State and Pioneer were among the Duluth’s early family-owned banks.
Park State was founded in 1916 and continued to be owned by members of the Lewis family for nearly a century. But like many banks, it was hammered by the Great Recession and, for a while, became unprofitable. Park State ended 2014 having $34.1 million in assets before being acquired by Park Financial.
Pioneer was founded in 1912 by the Peyton family. It had assets of $82.8 million at the end of 2017, shortly before merging with Park Financial.
Mesaba Bank Shares was created by Chuck Gesme, who acquired a series of small Iron Range banks over a period of years. It fell under regulatory scrutiny as a result of the Great Recession, then rebounded. In 2018, Mesaba sold a minority stake of 48.5 percent to Park State. The full merger was announced in 2020, when it acquired the remaining shares.
As the banking industry rebounded from the recession, two financial entrepreneurs having Twin Cities roots, Andy Redleaf and David Saber, saw opportunity in creating a community bank holding company – one big enough to benefit from economies of scale while offering higher lending limits plus specialized services and technology often available only at big banks. Yet they wanted to know the individual customers they serve.
Redleaf, primary shareholder, and Saber, CEO and board chair, created Park Financial Group in 2014 as a prelude to finding their first acquisition partner. Redleaf is a Yale-educated mathematician and St. Paul native who founded Minneapolis-based hedge fund Whitebox Advisors. Saber has a degree in finance and economics and previously was a financial markets analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. During its first three years, the team doubled Park State’s size to approximately $58 million in assets, according to bank call reports, and they’ve been growing ever since.
“Reaching a billion dollars as a community bank is pretty significant,” said Marwick, whose resume also includes prior stints at Norwest, Wells Fargo, Community First and Bank of the West.
Changing market
Size isn’t everything, and the market is extremely competitive, Saber acknowledged.
“At the end of the day, we’ll have to continue our customer relationships and retain our key talent,” he said.
Park Financial intends to retain employees at its acquired banks, Saber noted, and give them additional resources. He declined to address the prospect of additional growth.
“At this point, we’re focused on executing the current merger. We want to execute well on this,” he said.
When the doors close on May 21, Park Financial will migrate all of its units to a single computer system serving its entire system. The Park State Bank brand will be evident when the banks re-open on Monday, May 24.