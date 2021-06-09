Our prediction for 2021: Women-owned businesses elevating the Northland

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 52F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.