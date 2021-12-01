On the Air

Contrary to the misnomer that “radio is dead,” it is very much alive. Here in the Northland, AM/FM radio – and locally owned community FM stations in particular – are filling an important need for the listening audience. And listeners are lining up to pay for it.
More than 244.5 million American adults listen to the radio each month, with an estimated 92% of American adults ages 18 and older listening to AM/FM radio – making radio use higher than TV viewership (87%), PC use (54%), smartphone use (81%), and tablet use (46%), according to statistics from 2019 Nielsen Audio Today and the Pew audio and podcasting fact sheet, compiled by News Generation, a Maryland-based media relations company specializing in broadcast media techniques. The top three formats include country; news/talk commercial and non-commercial combined; and adult contemporary. In 2018, 89% of Americans 12 or older listened to terrestrial (non-satellite) radio in a given week, according to Nielsen Media Research.
One boon has been low-power FM radio stations like WTIP in Grand Marais. The FCC had restricted low-power FM stations to smaller markets and less densely populated areas until 2011, when legislation opened up opportunities for them to operate in urban areas and larger markets. By 2014, the number of low-power FM stations had almost doubled.
As a business, community radio differs from commercial radio in two key ways: funding and management. Community radio is supported financially by underwriters and member donations. The station cannot broadcast an advertisement that includes a call to action or attempts to persuade the audience in any way; rather, it can acknowledge the financial support of an underwriter by name, location and brief description. The station’s management, though overseen by a CEO, general manager and board of directors, comes down to what the listener members want.
“If listener members aren’t happy, they aren’t going to give you money. If you run a good station, they give money,” said Matthew Brown, WTIP executive director.
WTIP must be doing something right, as the independent station sees a continuous member increase. Approximately two-fifths of the station’s budget is supported by member revenue. Of the 1,300 members, 40% do not live in Cook County. The station has a large following in Upper Michigan, for example, as its signal can be broadcast across the lake unimpeded. Other listeners tune in from around the globe.
“We have lots of streamers, lots of people who love the area, love the BWCA, love Lake Superior, love being up here, and they take us home with them. We have many people who listen and stream daily just to get that piece of North Shore and that unique radio style. … We bring great interviews to people, unique ones you’re not going to find anywhere else,” Brown said.
Since COVID started, he noted, the station has seen another jump in membership and donations.
“This was the only place to get local information they couldn’t get anywhere else. … It helps cement the idea of what community radio really means. It tells what’s happening during extremely difficult times. People responded by increasing donation or making an additional donation to the station,” he said.
As memberships have increased, so has the need for staff. WTIP currently has nine paid employees, including engineers, producers and a music director, and 20 volunteer music hosts a week. Seven years ago, it developed a news department with two full-time employees to fulfill its role as the only daily news media outlet in the area.
“People turn to us. … If people need to get something out on the air, you go to WTIP,” Brown said.
Volunteers serve an important role, hosting shows like the Roadhouse, the popular Friday evening show that’s been on the air for 17 years.
“The dedication among our volunteers is pretty amazing,” said Brown, noting in particular Rainbow Trout, who recently turned 89 and was featured in a WDSE documentary. He used to drive six hours round-trip to host a four-hour radio show.
This summer, WTIP underwent a digital reorganization and updated all of its broadcasting equipment, much of it 20-25 years old. The new installation was partly funded by money from the American Rescue Plan given to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, earmarked for COVID relief, to put towards sustaining the station’s viability in the long run.
Long-term viability is an issue for radio stations everywhere.
In Oct. 2020, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the purchase agreement for the sale of KUMD to the Duluth community-supported media organization WDSE/WRPT. A 90-day due diligence period followed, and an FCC regulatory process. The sale was delayed by COVID but is expected to close Dec. 1.
“Through our discussions thus far, I believe that WDSE is better positioned to lead and advance public radio in Duluth,” said University of Minnesota Duluth’s Chancellor Lendley Black at that time.
Patty Mester, WDSE general manager, sees the acquisition as “a wonderful opportunity to serve this community. When I say community, I’m talking about Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin. We serve a very broad community.”
Mester does not foresee immediate changes to KUMD following the sale.
“It’s really about being thoughtful about integrating those two stations. That transition period is going to be interesting for employees, viewers and listeners. Nobody wants to make any fast, quick moves. We’re both fairly small. … We have to give ourselves some time to get to know each other and become familiar. We obviously share a mission and a vision, and by teaming up, we’ll be better positioned to serve our community.”
“The biggest issue with any radio station at this point is staying relevant,” said David Baes, president and CEO of KAXE/KBXE, “which we do very, very well. We talk about phenology (the study of seasonal natural phenomena), Indigenous people, Native lands, news that is important to people in Northern Minnesota.”
The station, with studios in Grand Rapids, Bemidji and Brainerd, also features a heavy emphasis on local musicians and artists, he said. One of the biggest challenges he sees is the shift to digital, online platforms.
“Streaming services – that’s a pretty big competition. So staying relevant means we have to supply content that people are going to want to engage with. Online or an app or streaming or just on air, we just have to make sure we’re aware we’re thinking of every potential way to reach someone. Just like with any technology, it changes and grows. We have to modify and change to make sure we’re part of that growth.”
The station has a strong online presence through Facebook, Baes said, and through social media channels.
“We’re going to start expanding – Instagram, Twitter, streaming online 24 hours a day. That’s where most listeners are these days – on the go.”
The station is currently replacing much of its outdated technology with newer equipment, which will increase the coverage area and improve sound quality.
Baes started his role at the station on Aug. 1, taking the reins from Maggie Montgomery, who had been there for 26 years. He brings 37 years of experience in radio, most recently with a cluster of nonprofit stations in the Houston area.
“I love the Minnesota nice. I love the fact that I wake up and look around and all I see is beauty and smiles and kids playing in the park and people walking down the street. You don’t see that in a metropolis. Here, kids can go and get fresh air, stand by the Mississippi, go fishing, play in a park. It’s a really positive feeling every day to get up and know your neighbor depends on you to give them the information they’re looking for.”
For a business, he said, the bottom line is always important, “but if you don’t have people who truly believe in what they’re doing, that can be a big issue. For KAXE/KBXE, we have people who believe in the communities, the arts, and the amazing way of life here. That is a huge motivator to keep the station moving forward and to continually grow our products. Everyone who works here and/or volunteers is absolutely spectacular.”